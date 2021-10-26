Sayge raises $1.7 million to help companies provide employees personalized coaching at scale New investment builds on momentum to expand platform with key new hires and commitment to coaching experience

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sayge , the professional development coaching platform transforming the way companies and employees grow, announced today the close of a $1.7 million funding round led by Right Side Capital Management, with participation from Comeback Capital, EVPI, and FiDi Ventures.

In the last year, Sayge has seen 200% year-over-year revenue growth, increased its team of expert coaches by more than 60%, and more than doubled employee headcount, while expanding its reach into multiple new geographies and time zones. The recent funding will add further momentum to Sayge's drive to deliver a premier, personalized coaching experience for its coaches, coachees and customers including Cockroach Labs, HelloFresh and Snyk.

Sayge plans to continue building out its leadership team by hiring senior talent in areas including Coach Community, People, Product and Sales. In addition, the company will invest in improvements to its overall platform experience, enabling its coaches and coachees to more seamlessly work together, and giving its customers more data, analytics and insights to show the impact of coaching.

"We founded Sayge with the belief that ways of working would become increasingly flexible, and that all employees would soon expect access to 1:1 professional development coaching. Both of these things have happened faster than even we expected over the past 18 months," said Jamie Bryan, CEO and Co-founder at Sayge. "Our platform is 100% virtual by design and we've worked with the very best coaches from the beginning, which means that we're ready to support our customers and their people when they need us most. This new investment enables us to continue building out our team and our platform to make the Sayge experience even better, and to help more companies and people realize their full potential."

Over the last year, employers have been challenged to rethink how they support their people in a much more individualized way in order to improve important aspects of employee satisfaction and productivity , such as engagement, confidence, and well-being. Sayge's platform is uniquely designed to provide coaching that's personalized to individual employee needs, with a customized coach and coachee matching process, live 1:1 sessions, and tools to track progress and impact. Sayge's expansive team of ICF-qualified coaches is dedicated to coaching, helping its customers provide coaching at scale to more of their employees than ever before.

"In a post-COVID-19 world, employers are putting a much greater emphasis on employee development and well-being, and Sayge's accelerating growth curve speaks volumes about the value they are delivering to their customers. We're extremely impressed with Sayge and are excited to be a part of their future," said Dave Lambert, Managing Director at Right Side Capital Management.

Sayge enables all companies and people to unlock their full potential, by democratizing access to the best coaching. We do this because we believe that the most successful businesses are the ones that put their people first. Our people-centric approach is designed to make the Sayge experience easy and delightful, from our proprietary matching technology to our business impact reporting. To learn more, visit us at www.hellosayge.com .

