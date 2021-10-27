USAID Awards AT&T $182M/10-Year EIS Task Order for Network Services to Support its Mission and Relief Efforts Globally

OAKTON, Va., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

What's the news? The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which leads the U.S. Government's international development and disaster assistance around the world, has awarded AT&T* a Task Order agreement to support its domestic and international wireless and wireline connectivity needs. The agreement, awarded via the General Services Administration's (GSA's) Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract, is valued at $182 million over 10-years if all options are exercised.

Why is this important? USAID is the world's premier international development agency. It provides financial and humanitarian assistance to more than 100 countries to promote global health and stability, catalyze innovation and partnership and empower women and girls. USAID's work advances U.S. national security and economic prosperity, demonstrates American generosity, and promotes a path to recipient self-reliance and resilience.

What is the scope of the capabilities AT&T will provide to USAID? Under this Task Order, AT&T will continue to provide wireline voice and data services to USAID domestic locations while significantly expanding the scope of services we provide. We will consolidate USAID's disparate networks onto the AT&T global IP voice network and provide mission critical connectivity in support of an additional 90 USAID international locations. We expect to transform connectivity in USAID data centers, integrate global satellite connectivity to support communications across the globe, and provide mobile data solutions that will allow USAID personnel to establish mobile hot spots in locations where connectivity is scarce.

The Task Order allows USAID to access additional advanced networking capabilities from us such as cybersecurity services, hosted voice services and high-speed cloud connectivity solutions.

"We're honored to support the important work of the nearly 15,000 personnel at USAID who help under-resourced nations cope with famine, disease, war, oppression and natural or man-made disasters. Our aim is to ensure they have the connectivity they need when and where they need it to deliver their mission to bring relief and hope to the needy."

When does the work begin? Work is underway to transition USAID to our global IP network. The transition is expected to be completed in early 2023.

The U.S. Agency for International Development leads the U.S. Government's international development and disaster assistance through partnerships and investments that save lives, reduce poverty, strengthen democratic governance, and help people emerge from humanitarian crises and progress beyond assistance.

