Neiman Marcus Debuts Its 2021 Holiday 'Celebrate Big, Love Even Bigger' Campaign And Fantasy Gifts

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus announced the launch of its holiday campaign 'Celebrate Big, Love Even Bigger.' As part of the launch, the luxury retailer unveiled the 2021 Christmas Book, channeling the heartfelt emotion and expressions of love this season through storytelling, fashion for every occasion, expert curation of impactful and meaningful gifts, and emphasis of its extraordinary services that are ready to help customers make the most out of the season.

NM Logo

First published in 1926 as a 16-page booklet, the Neiman Marcus Christmas Book was intended as a Christmas card to its best customers. Over the years, the book has evolved into a legendary source for alluring and spectacular gifts, while maintaining its personal and timeless touch. This year, Neiman Marcus presents The Christmas Book, along with its overall campaign theme, to empower customers to smile big, laugh big, give big—and love even bigger.

"Just like our customers, we are incredibly excited and grateful for everything this holiday season has to offer and are taking none of it for granted," said Lana Todorovich, President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. "There is plenty to feel joyful about, and we wanted to channel that into The Christmas Book and our Celebrate Big campaign for our customers to experience with us. From our assortment of extraordinary gifts—including legendary Fantasy Gifts—to our in-store gifting lounges and experiences, we're prepared to help our customers make this one of the most special holidays as we return to celebrating in person again with our families and friends."

Celebrate Big, Love Even Bigger captures the sentiment of celebration and cheer, featuring over 250 luxury brands across women's, men's, children's, home, and beauty. Imagined by the Neiman Marcus in-house creative team, the 360-degree marketing campaign comes to life across multimedia, print and digital advertising, in-store visuals and events, social media, and native content, including a hero campaign video launching today across YouTube, Facebook, Hulu, NBC and MNTN.

"Creating human connections and building relationships are at the heart of everything we do at Neiman Marcus, even more so this holiday season," said Daz McColl, Chief Marketing Officer, Neiman Marcus. "Our campaign video underscores that connection and invigorating feeling of love we'll be experiencing on many levels this season. As a campaign, Celebrate Big, Love Even Bigger is our expression of the joy we are looking forward to sharing with our customers wherever and however they connect with us—in stores, online, or through our style advisors."

The campaign video is a grand celebration of love and togetherness with the holidays as a backdrop. A modern take on a love story directed by Anais La Rocca and produced in partnership with award-winning production studio The Mill. The visual narrative is set to a contemporary rendition of the classic "It Had to Be You," performed by independent pop singer and songwriter Rachel Norman and an accompanying jazz orchestra. Just like our fabled Christmas Book, the song is rooted in heritage and reimagined for today with emerging talent, continuing the tradition of Neiman Marcus supporting new brands and designers. The song will be available for all to enjoy over multiple platforms such as iTunes, Apple Music, Youtube Music and featured on Neiman Marcus' Spotify Holiday playlists.

The video opens with a chance meeting between dancers Alison Ingelstrom and Andre Malcolm outside of a snow-laden Neiman Marcus store. Soon after, they embark on a whirlwind, whimsical adventure in a winter wonderland amidst a sea of colorful dancers choreographed by Al Blackstone, before they reconnect in the final, heart-warming act.

HOLIDAY GIFTING & SERVICES

The 95th edition of the iconic Christmas Book features 200 pages inspiring customers to cherish the abundance of love and togetherness they'll experience this year and give meaningfully to those they care about. With a wide array of exceptional holiday gifts across a range of categories and price points, The Christmas Book, along with the Neiman Marcus online magazine, allows customers to easily identify gifts for everyone in their lives.

Online shoppers can select Curated Gift Boxes ($82–$4,458), featuring thoughtful collections of items by theme, from Self-Care Stars to Travel Enhancers to Kids' Smile Starters. This is the first year for Neiman Marcus to offer these box sets that make it easy for customers to find elevated gifts and take the guesswork out of shopping for the hard-to-buy-for. All customers can take advantage of our luxury gift packaging services, whether in stores at designated Welcome Points and Welcome Suites or online at checkout. For $7.50 per package, presents are hand-packed in elegant black gift boxes and tied with a shimmery ribbon. The service is complimentary for InCircle members.

Neiman Marcus believes there's a little fantasy in every gift and is eager to spread joy with its widely curated range of products inspired to bring a bit of magic to everyone. The selection counts Kate Weiser Chocolate Lil' C.A.R.L. Drinking Snowman 3-Pack ($32) and Brunello Cucinelli Cashmere Paillette Gloves ($895) and other gifts inspired by this year's iconic Fantasy Gift assortment. For customers in need of a little inspiration, Neiman Marcus Style Advisors are personally available to take your holiday season to the next level with hand-picked product suggestions based on individual wishes. From exclusive gifts and holiday dressing to home decor and entertaining essentials, style advisors are there to take the stress out of holiday shopping, guiding customers every step of the way through in-store consultations or virtual video calls, emails, texts, or direct messages. Customers are also invited to visit In-Store Gift Suites, where a Santa's workshop experience awaits. With the help of our expert style advisors, customers can customize their own gift boxes with items from anywhere in the store. It's the opportunity to create a truly personalized assortment for all the personalities in the customer's life.

Finally, because no Christmas is complete without a visit from Santa, select Neiman Marcus stores will be hosting Santa for in-person visits. For customers who are unable to visit in person, Santa will be available for virtual one-on-one visits, ensuring that no one misses out on the holiday cheer.

FANTASY GIFTS

Featured in The Christmas Book are the legendary Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts (beginning on page 76), which emulate the theme of Celebrate Big with a launch event bigger than ever before and with a deep-rooted foundation in love, togetherness, and of course, fantasy.

The 2021 Fantasy Gifts were curated with a focus on celebrating family, traditions, togetherness, and a desire to shift toward a more sustainable lifestyle.

As customers look forward to the holiday season as a time to connect with their families and loved ones, embracing traditions old and new, the following Fantasy Gifts offer the unique opportunity to receive meaningful heirlooms such as fine porcelain, books, and fine jewelry meant to be shared for generations to come. First, the VISTA ALEGRE PERSONALIZED DINNERWARE & PORTUGAL TRIP invites customers to explore the rich history, stunning architecture and natural beauty of Portugal all while helping to design your own bespoke fine porcelain place setting for 12 to elevate even the most experienced entertainer's tablescapes ($80,000; pages 82–83). For avid readers and dreamers alike, the LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG DREAMS™ LONDON ADVENTURE will have you and your little ones traveling to London and working closely with author Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara and the illustrators to cowrite your own inspirational story and turn it into your very own special edition of the Little People, BIG DREAMS™ library ($35,000; pages 90–91). Then, there's the breathtaking MUGHAL HEART DIAMOND, a spectacular 30.86-carat diamond that includes the extraordinary bonus of naming the stone through the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), thus linking to your family forever ($6,100,000; pages 88–89).

Throughout the over 60-year history of the Fantasy Gifts, they have evolved to reflect the interests and priorities of the customers and world around them. For this reason, Neiman Marcus is proud to introduce two of this year's gifts that celebrate the steps we can take, both large and small, toward being more sustainable. For the forward-thinking explorers, the

BARRETT-JACKSON HUMMER EV EDITION 1

makes every drive a journey to remember with this exclusive edition of the world's first fully electric super truck curated by automotive expert and Barrett-Jackson Chairman and CEO

Craig Jackson

. This Fantasy Gift experience includes VIP access for two to the owner's skybox and the opportunity to "drop the gavel" on the world-famous auction block at the 2022 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction (

$285,000

, pages 78–79). For those looking to refresh their closet,

THE ULTIMATE RENEWABLE LUXURY EXPERIENCE WITH NEIMAN MARCUS & FASHIONPHILE

, is the perfect gift to combine your love of fashion and your love of the planet. As part of the three-part ultimate circular-economy shopping experience, customers will have Neiman Marcus and FASHIONPHILE experts assist them in identifying items in their closet to sell to FASHIONPHILE before embarking on a

$100,000

shopping spree at their preferred store with Neiman Marcus Fashion & Lifestyle Director

Lisa Aiken

to fill their newly cleaned out closet with the best in fashion. From there, the customer will go to the FASHIONPHILE headquarters to meet Founder and President

Sarah Davis

. Upon arrival, the customer will be presented with an all-access pass from

Sarah Davis

, who will help in selecting five vintage pieces to borrow and swap out

a

nytime. (

$345,000

; pages 80–81).

It wouldn't be Fantasy Gifts without presenting once-in-a-lifetime, unforgettable experiences that you can only access through the magic of Neiman Marcus. With 19 of your closest friends, indulge in excess and exuberance with THE ROARING TWENTIES PARTY BY BRONSON VAN WYCK. This Fantasy Gift offers an exclusive throwback soirée at the Apollo Theater, the legendary Harlem landmark, designed by party planner extraordinaire Bronson van Wyck. Start the night by seeing your name in lights on the marquee, and then enjoy amazing music, cocktails, and dining experiences, all on the Apollo stage to celebrate the joy and magic of being together. ($395,000; pages 86–87). And finally, WINTER MAGIC WITH LINDSEY VONN AT CALDERA HOUSE embodies the chicness of après ski at Jackson Hole's premier luxury hotel and the excitement of hitting the slopes with international champion skier Lindsey Vonn with five of your closest friends, all in one unparalleled mountaintop experience ($235,000; pages 84–85).

These luxury gifts are designed to ignite the magic and whimsy the holidays have brought to customers since childhood, while also creating meaningful experiences, heirlooms, and memories to last a lifetime. Each of this year's Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts includes a charitable donation to organizations including The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation, The Lindsey Vonn Foundation, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, The Apollo Theater Foundation, and Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Access all the Neiman Marcus: 'Celebrate Big, Love Even Bigger' campaign assets and Fantasy Gifts here: LINK HERE

@neimanmarcus

#celebratebig

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus connects with customers worldwide while delighting them with exceptional experiences across a 37-store presence in the U.S., the largest U.S. e-commerce luxury platform, and industry-leading remote selling and personalization technology. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there's something for everyone. To keep up with the latest news and events at Neiman Marcus, visit neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Neiman Marcus is part of the Neiman Marcus Group. NMG is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we're delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in data and technology. Through the expertise of our 9,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three channels of in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG|Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. Our brands include Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus Last Call, and Horchow. For more information, visit www.neimanmarcusgroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neiman Marcus Holding Company, Inc.