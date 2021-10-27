Unite South Carolina Launches in 28 Counties to Connect People to Health and Social Services

NEW YORK and COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Us today announced the launch of Unite South Carolina, a secure, coordinated care network, that will address the unmet needs of people in communities throughout the state. The Unite South Carolina network launched yesterday in 28 counties – more than half the state – including major metropolitan areas Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville, with plans to expand throughout the entire state in 2022.

Unite Us logo

Over 100 community-based organizations have joined the network, and will now have the capability to electronically connect with each other and healthcare providers statewide. Goodwill Industries of the Upstate and Midlands is a noteworthy and respected network partner, who is enthusiastic about the positive impact Unite South Carolina will bring.

"Our team is excited to partner with Unite Us as their team launches its platform to support coordinated services and bridge resources required to ensure sustainable success and long-term impact. We hope others will find value and efficiencies in the Unite South Carolina network," says Rachel Putman, Vice President of Mission and People, for Goodwill Industries of the Upstate and Midlands.

Unite South Carolina allows providers and organizations in the state to move beyond a resource directory to a scalable HITRUST coordinated care network, that truly supports South Carolinians through their social care journeys. Supported by a locally-based Unite Us team of public health and nonprofit professionals, this outcome-focused network of committed organizations collaborates together to support the health and overall wellness of individuals and families in the community.

"We are thrilled about the launch in South Carolina. The Unite Us South Carolina team has worked extremely hard on the development of the network, and look forward to working alongside our community-based organization partners to ensure that everyone gets connected to the care they need when they need it," said Liz Walsh, Unite Us Network Director for South Carolina.

South Carolinians will now be able to access services when they need them most. Please visit southcarolina.uniteus.com/get-help and fill out an assistance request form to be connected to appropriate network partners offering services and support.

Unite Us currently powers coordinated care networks in 42 states, and with the recent acquisitions of Carrot Health and Now Pow , is uniquely poised to support South Carolinian's needs through comprehensive care delivery transformation. Unite Us' end-to-end solution elevates social care to the same priority level as healthcare and provides a clear pathway for CBOs to get equitably reimbursed for the work they've always done in communities. The shift to value-based care models to reduce unnecessary health care utilization requires a close-knit network of accountable community-based organizations, creating a new type of care team, fulfilling last-mile services. This new privacy-first care reduces burdens for clients, creates a 360 view of a client's journey, and brings public and private sectors together to analyze and invest in the greatest impacts on health and communities.

About Unite Us.

Unite Us is a technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers. With Unite Us, providers across sectors can send and receive secure electronic referrals, track every person's total health journey, and report on tangible outcomes across a full range of services in a centralized, cohesive, and collaborative ecosystem. Unite Us' dedicated team builds authentic, lasting partnerships with local organizations to ensure their networks have a solid foundation, launch successfully, and continue to grow and thrive. This HITRUST certified social care infrastructure helps communities transform their ability to work together and measure impact at scale. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contact

uniteus@nextpr.com

551-795-6808

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unite Us