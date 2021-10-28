Enter If You Dare: Wendy's Treats Jacksonville Metro Area to Haunted House of Fryght

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Wendy’s Treats Jacksonville Metro Residents to Immersive Haunted House of Fryght Hallo-Weendy’s Weekend. Credit: AP Photo/Rick Wilson

WHAT:

Happy Hallo-Weendy's weekend! Wendy's® kicks off the most fry-ghtening weekend of the year with its first ever Haunted House of Fryght. Taking last year's Scare-Thru up a notch, the immersive experience is inspired by the horror of cold and soggy fries served up by other guys. Jacksonville locals will get an up-close-and-personal look at the scary truth behind cold and soggy fry disappointment, brought to life through a series of interactive moments in pursuit of the ultimate treat – Wendy's Hot & Crispy fries.

Those brave enough will enter Wendy's House of Fryght amidst a graveyard of tombstones, surrounded by recreations of freaky films, recast with the scariest star of them all – a cold and soggy fry. Roast in peace, clowns, kings and jack-o-lanterns.

Guests who successfully stomach the experience will make it to fry-topia, where the fries are nothing but hot and crispy. Don't worry, the experience isn't all tricks. Locals will be treated to Wendy's new Hot & Crispy fries, paired with a bone chilling Frosty® dessert. Now, that's worth facing your fears!

WHEN:

Customers in the Jacksonville metro area can get their scare on leading into Hallo-Weendy's weekend:

Thursday, October 28 from 3-10 p.m.

Friday, October 29 from 3 – 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 30 from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

WHERE:

Located down the block from TIAA Bank Field at 1010 East Adams Street in Jacksonville.

HOW:

If you dare, stroll up to the House of Fryght and join the queue to experience the journey from barren bone chilling graveyard of cold and soggy fries to the land of Hot & Crispy. Hot, hot, victory.

Don't be scared if you can't make it to the fry-ghtful experience – Wendy's has a few more treats up its sleeve:

Frozen with Fear? Hot & Crispy…Guaranteed: No one deserves to be a victim of the fry-ghtening cold and soggy offerings at industry competitors. With the Hot & Crispy Guarantee if your fries aren't hot and crispy when you receive them, Wendy's will replace them*, no questions asked.

Free Bone-Chilling Frosty: Score a FREE Small Frosty with the purchase of any size Hot & Crispy Fry via Wendy's app offer.**

Handing Out Candy for Trick or Treaters? Treat Yourself and Order In:

Wendy's Hot & Crispy Fries are available nationally via Wendy's drive-thru, contactless pickup via mobile order or through delivery with Wendy's app, DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats.

*If Wendy's new fries are not hot & crispy when you receive them, bring them back and we'll replace them.

**Offers only available at participating U.S. Wendy's. Offers must be redeemed via the Wendy's app. Account registration required. Not valid within combo or with any other offer. Not valid for delivery orders placed outside of the Wendy's app. Excludes Topped Fries. See offer in Wendy's app for further details.

***Available at participating U.S. Wendy's. Offer only valid this Saturday and Sunday, October 30-31, 2021 on delivery orders placed in the Wendy's App. Service fee and taxes apply. Wendy's App download and registration required. Not valid on third-party delivery platforms. Subject to cancellation at any time. See Wendy's App for further details.

****Offer valid 10/25/21 – 10/31/21. Ala carte only. Taxes and fees still apply. Order min of $15 before taxes and applicable fees. Valid at participating Wendy's U.S. locations only, where Grubhub is available. Exclusions may apply.

*****Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

