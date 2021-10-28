FAIR: Who Wants to be a Millionaire?

Proposed Biden Payouts to Illegal Aliens Would Vastly Exceed Government Payouts to Americans Who Broke No Laws, Finds New FAIR Study

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- President Joe Biden's proposed monetary settlement for illegal aliens who were separated from their families as they attempted to enter the U.S. illegally would vastly exceed the government payments offered to American citizens killed in service to the nation, wrongfully convicted of crimes, or who were victims of terrorism, concludes a new study by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) is a national, nonprofit, public-interest, membership organization of concerned citizens who share a common belief that our nation's immigration policies must be reformed to serve the national interest.

Under a proposal being considered by the Biden administration, foreign nationals who were separated from their families while attempting to enter the U.S. illegally during the Trump administration would be in line to collect checks of $450,000 each, or up to $1 million per family, reports the Wall Street Journal. The total cost of the Biden settlement with illegal aliens to U.S. taxpayers exceed $1 billion, FAIR estimates.

The report details how the proposed $450,000 settlements compare with compensation the government offers to law-abiding, even heroic, U.S. citizens:

Illegal aliens would collect 4.5 times as much as the $100,000 paid to the survivors of U.S. service members who are killed in action.

Families of members of the U.S. military who pay into the Servicemember Group Life Insurance program are eligible for a maximum payout of $400,000 .

Americans who are falsely convicted of crimes, and who have spent time in prison, are eligible for compensation of $50,000 , one-ninth of the payment being considered for foreign nationals who broke the law.

Survivors of police and firefighters killed in the line of duty receive an average payment of $390,000 for their loss.

"There are many reasons why the Trump administration implemented the policy of separating adults and children who were surging across the border in 2018 – including to protect children from being trafficked, and to halt the practice of 'renting' kids in order to exploit loopholes in U.S. laws," commented Dan Stein, president of FAIR.

"Whether the Trump policy was a good one can be debated, but his administration acted lawfully, much as the Obama-Biden administration did in 2015. The Biden administration should do everything in its power to reunite families in their countries of origin. But turning illegal migrants, who in many cases elected to leave their children here as unaccompanied minors when they were returned home, into instant millionaires at the expense of American taxpayers is an outrage. Offering 4.5 times as much as the 13 service members who died outside of Kabul airport, during Joe Biden's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, is just plain obscene," Stein concluded.

The full report, America Fleeced: Biden's Proposed Payments to Illegal Aliens Would Exceed Programs for American Citizens, can be found here.

Contact: Matthew Tragesser, 202-328-7004 or mtragesser@fairus.org

