Lifeloc Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Lifeloc posted quarterly net revenue of $1.887 million resulting in a quarterly net income of $523 thousand, or $0.21 per diluted share.  These results compare to net revenue of $1.555 million and net loss of $(213) thousand, or $(0.09) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.  Revenue for the current quarter increased 21% versus the third quarter last year.  Income for the third quarter includes the benefit from the forgiveness of the second round Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan of $471 thousand.  For the first nine months of 2021, net revenue was $5.427 million with a net income of $816 thousand, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to net revenue of $4.893 million and net loss of $(728) thousand, or $(0.30) per diluted share, for the same period last year.  Income for the first nine months of 2021 includes the benefit from the forgiveness of the both the first and second round SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling $936 thousand.  The PPP loans and forgiveness helped offset a difficult business environment in 2020 and 2021 with minimal employee disruption.

Lifeloc took advantage of continued low interest rates, refinancing our building mortgage on September 30, 2021, replacing the prior 4.00% fixed rate (until October 2024) mortgage with a 2.95% mortgage fixed until September 2031.  This refinancing was immediately cash flow positive, and all refinance costs recovered through interest savings by early 2023, while eliminating the 2024 interest rate change risk from the prior mortgage.

Demand is growing for our new platform LX9 and LT7 devices.  The features and performance of the new L-series products have driven penetration by meeting previously unaddressable market needs, such as wider temperature ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages.  We expect that most L-series sales will be incremental to FC-series devices rather than displacing FC sales.  The L-series devices are meeting the requirements of the most modern registration standards, such as SAI's (Standards Australia International) latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors.

We continue to invest in the significant growth opportunities of alcohol monitoring and drug detection.  The monitoring opportunity will be addressed primarily through the redesigned Real-Time Alcohol Detection and Reporting (R.A.D.A.R.®) device.  Manufacture of the second generation R.A.D.A.R. 200 prototype devices began in late 2020.  Field testing of these redesigned R.A.D.A.R. devices and integration with the monitoring system has been extensive and has required additional modifications before final release.  The design has now been finalized with several devices currently in field testing by key customers. Sales release of the R.A.D.A.R. 200 device is planned this year.  Several upgrades have been made to the reporting system including migration to the cloud for higher reliability and an entirely new enrollment app to automate the enrollment process.

Our most important goal remains the convergence of the market's need for rapid detection of drugs of abuse with Lifeloc's capabilities.  Additional personnel and new equipment resources have been committed to finalizing the development of the SpinDx™ technology platform and the rapid, quantitative marijuana breathalyzer using the SpinDx platform for detection.  We have improved the detection sensitivity for delta-9-THC as well as the robustness of the device.  Work continues to develop this system into a device that can be used for roadside testing, as well as other contexts requiring fast response.

"Our sales continue to recover in our core business, and our sales team is converting new customers," commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO.  "But our real growth driver is the strong pipeline of recent and upcoming product releases.  The second generation Easycal® calibration station is yielding its best sales year ever.  The L-series platform, a premium product already finding broad acceptance, is providing expanded features requested by various international law enforcement agencies.  The redesigned R.A.D.A.R. 200 devices are in customers' hands and expected to contribute revenue in the fourth quarter to begin a recurring revenue stream and fund growth. The next big milestone for Lifeloc will be completing the commercialization of the SpinDx platform – a major effort that will be prioritized over short-term profitability.  We are hopeful that the SpinDx platform will begin making a revenue contribution by late 2022."

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers.  Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC.  We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com/investor.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.

R.A.D.A.R.® and Easycal® are registered trademarks of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

SpinDx™ is a trademark of Sandia Corporation.

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets


ASSETS








September 30,
2021



December 31,

CURRENT ASSETS:


(Unaudited)



2020


Cash

$

2,556,282


$

2,195,070


Accounts receivable, net


600,068



523,603


Inventories, net


2,586,117



2,498,126


Income taxes receivable


45,288



220,657


Prepaid expenses and other


89,392



77,962


      Total current assets


5,877,147



5,515,418








PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, at cost:







Land


317,932



317,932


Building


1,928,795



1,928,795


Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software


569,448



569,448


Production equipment, software and space modifications


958,785



958,785


Training courses


432,375



432,375


Office equipment, software and space modifications


216,618



216,618


Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications


226,356



226,356


Research and development equipment, software and space modifications


255,072



190,818


Less accumulated depreciation


(2,474,356)



(2,277,839)


     Total property and equipment, net


2,431,025



2,563,288








OTHER ASSETS:







Patents, net


136,471



144,702


Deposits and other


163,480



164,798


Deferred taxes


135,215



148,142


     Total other assets


435,166



457,642









     Total assets

$

8,743,338


$

8,536,348








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Accounts payable

$

230,572


$

333,851


Term loan payable, current portion


48,141



46,936


Paycheck Protection loan payable


-



465,097


Customer deposits


158,375



155,295


Accrued expenses


194,486



266,266


Deferred revenue, current portion


45,731



41,053


Reserve for warranty expense


46,500



46,500


      Total current liabilities


723,805



1,354,998








TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and







debt issuance costs


1,280,358



1,277,531








DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion


4,957



3,177


      Total liabilities


2,009,120



2,635,706








COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES













STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares







  authorized, 2,454,116 shares outstanding


4,650,812



4,633,655


Retained earnings


2,083,406



1,266,987


      Total stockholders' equity


6,734,218



5,900,642









      Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

8,743,338


$

8,536,348

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)






Three Months Ended September 30,

REVENUES:


2021



2020


Product sales

$

1,855,308


$

1,502,034


Royalties


9,941



31,395


Rental income


22,239



21,639


Total


1,887,488



1,555,068








COST OF SALES


953,437



957,964








GROSS PROFIT


934,051



597,104








OPERATING EXPENSES:







Research and development


299,653



335,075


Sales and marketing


306,664



235,733


General and administrative


245,970



297,128


Total


852,287



867,936








OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)


81,764



(270,832)








OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):







Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loan


471,347



-


Interest income


1,347



2,598


Interest expense


(13,568)



(14,051)


Total 


459,126



(11,453)








NET INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES


540,890



(282,285)








BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES


(18,230)



69,519








NET INCOME

$

522,660


$

(212,766)








NET INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC

$

0.21


$

(0.09)








NET INCOME PER SHARE, DILUTED

$

0.21


$

(0.09)








WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC


2,454,116



2,454,116








WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED


2,501,034



2,454,116

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)






Nine Months Ended September 30,

REVENUES:


2021



2020


Product sales

$

5,304,800


$

4,705,598


Royalties


56,157



123,527


Rental income


65,710



64,317


Total


5,426,667



4,893,442








COST OF SALES


3,063,321



3,190,193








GROSS PROFIT


2,363,346



1,703,249








OPERATING EXPENSES:







Research and development


873,498



814,457


Sales and marketing


751,266



837,077


General and administrative


852,998



978,056


Total


2,477,762



2,629,590








OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)


(114,416)



(926,341)








OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):







Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loans


936,444



-


Interest income


2,659



13,016


Interest expense


(40,629)



(42,198)


Total 


898,474



(29,182)








NET INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES


784,058



(955,523)








BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES


32,361



227,859








NET INCOME

$

816,419


$

(727,664)








NET INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC

$

0.33


$

(0.30)








NET INCOME PER SHARE, DILUTED

$

0.33


$

(0.30)








WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC


2,454,116



2,454,116








WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED


2,493,492



2,454,116

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021


2020


2021


2020

Total stockholders' equity, beginning balances

$

6,211,558


$

6,309,746


$

5,900,642


$

6,792,221














Common stock (no shares issued during periods):













Beginning balances


4,650,812



4,635,727



4,633,655



4,603,304


Stock based compensation expense related













 to stock options


-



311



17,157



32,734


Ending balances


4,650,812



4,636,038



4,650,812



4,636,038














Retained earnings:













Beginning balances


1,560,746



1,674,019



1,266,987



2,188,917


Net income (loss)


522,660



(212,766)



816,419



(727,664)


Ending balances


2,083,406



1,461,253



2,083,406



1,461,253














Total stockholders' equity, ending balances

$

6,734,218


$

6,097,291


$

6,734,218


$

6,097,291

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)












Nine Months Ended September 30,

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

2021


2020


Net income (loss)

$

816,419


$

(727,664)


Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net








cash provided from (used in) operating activities-








Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loans


(936,444)



-



Depreciation and amortization


206,222



270,984


Provision for doubtful accounts, net change


(49,000)



3,899


Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change


(5,000)



48,943



Deferred taxes, net change


12,927



(11,188)



Reserve for warranty expense, net change


-



1,500



Stock based compensation expense related to








stock options


17,157



32,734


Changes in operating assets and liabilities-








Accounts receivable


(27,465)



119,722



 Inventories 


(82,991)



(581,640)



 Income taxes receivable 


175,369



(216,654)



 Prepaid expenses and other 


(11,430)



(49,059)



 Deposits and other 


1,318



(89,453)



 Accounts payable 


(103,279)



(4,055)



 Customer deposits 


3,080



(31,221)



 Accrued expenses 


(71,780)



(78,099)



 Deferred revenue 


6,458



(12,723)



           Net cash provided from (used in)








            operating activities


(48,439)



(1,323,974)









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Purchases of property and equipment


(64,254)



(9,088)


Patent filing expense


(661)



(18,772)



           Net cash provided from (used in) investing activities


(64,915)



(27,860)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Principal payments made on term loan


(1,328,625)



(34,372)


Proceeds from refinancing term loan


1,350,000



-


Cost of refinancing term loan


(18,156)



-


Proceeds from Paycheck Protection loan (round 2)


471,347



465,097



           Net cash provided from (used in) financing








            activities


474,566



430,725









NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH


361,212



(921,109)









CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD


2,195,070



3,185,996









CASH, END OF PERIOD

$

2,556,282


$

2,264,887









SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:







Cash paid for interest

$

39,815


$

41,384










Cash paid for income tax

$

-


$

20,063

