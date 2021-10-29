AIVITA Biomedical's Stem Cell-Derived Retina Transplant Restores Vision Loss in Preclinical Study

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVITA Biomedical, Inc., a biotech company specializing in innovative stem cell applications, today announced the publication of the peer-reviewed manuscript, "Co-grafts of Human Stem Cell Derived Retina Organoids and Retinal Pigment Epithelium for Retinal Reconstruction in Immunodeficient Retinal Degenerate Royal College of Surgeons Rats," in the journal Frontiers in Neuroscience. The study, led by researchers at AIVITA Biomedical and the Stem Cell Research Center at the University of California, Irvine, used retina organoids and polarized retinal pigment epithelium sheets generated from human stem cells developed by AIVITA to test their viability as a "total retina patch" for vision loss.

In this study, in vivo transplantation experiments were conducted in immunodeficient Royal College of Surgeons rats at advanced stages of retinal degeneration. Structural reconstruction of the severely damaged retina was observed in transplanted animals based on histological assessments and optical coherence tomography imaging. Visual function assessments were conducted by optokinetic behavioral testing and superior collicus electrophysiology. Long-term survival of the co-graft in the rat subretinal space and improvement in visual function were observed. Immunohistochemistry showed that the co-grafts grew, generated new photoreceptors and developed neuronal processes that were integrated into the host retinal.

"These findings demonstrate the potential of this approach in treating common retinal degenerative conditions such as end-stage age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigmentosa, and retinal damage due to injury," said Dr. Hans S. Keirstead, AIVITA Biomedical's chairman and CEO.

Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the cell therapy industry, AIVITA Biomedical, Inc. utilizes its expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its therapeutic pipeline. Our cancer immunotherapy targets the seed of all cancers, tumor-initiating stem cells, with a unique pan-antigenic approach that targets all neoantigens specific to the patient's cancer. Our patient-specific cancer treatments have shown tremendous promise in eradicating tumors, without harmful side effects, in melanoma and glioblastoma clinical studies.

