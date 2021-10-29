Pie Five Pizza Opens its Newest Location in the Danville Area

DANVILLE, Va., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Five Pizza , known for its personal craft pizzas and fresh ingredients, announced its newest location in Danville, Virginia. Located at 114 Sandy Court off Piedmont Drive, the new location is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Paresh Suthar.

"The new Pie Five location in Danville has been highly anticipated thanks to the enthusiasm by the local franchise group," said Training and Operations Services Sr. Manager, Maggie Fox. "Suthar and his team have hired a wonderful and friendly staff that will provide guests with great tasting food and excellent service."

The new Pie Five is located in a multi-brand strip center off Piedmont Drive and will feature a convenient drive-thru as well as in-store, to-go and delivery options. In addition to Pie Five's Signature Pizza recipes and build your own options, other items available at opening include the $5 2-topping Parmesan Crunch Stuffed Crust Pizza (for a limited time) and the Panzano pan crust. Lauren Marie Ritch is the general manager of the restaurant.

"We are committed to bringing new businesses and concepts like Pie Five to Danville," said Suthar, franchisee and multi-brand entrepreneur. "Pie Five fits perfectly with the busy customers on Piedmont Drive, and the community will appreciate the fast service and customizable pizza options at an affordable price."

The Danville location's restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. This is the only Pie Five location in Virginia and the 34th store location systemwide.

Pie Five's fast-casual concept is a fully customizable experience with more than 20 fresh toppings, five savory sauces and six crust choices, there are options to match every guest's preference. In addition to offering low-carb Cauliflower Crust, Pie Five accommodates dietary restrictions with its gluten-free crust and vegan cheese options. For more information visit www.piefivepizza.com.

About Pie Five Pizza

Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza is a subsidiary of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). Rave owns, franchises and supplies more than 200 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. The brand was named among Fast Casual's Top "Movers & Shakers" for three consecutive years, 2015 "Best Franchise Deal" by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation's Restaurant News and one of "10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands" by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] owns, operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 200 Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants and Pizza Inn Express kiosks domestically and internationally. Pizza Inn is an international chain featuring freshly made pizzas, along with salads, pastas, and desserts. Pie Five Pizza Co. is a leader in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "RAVE". For more information, please visit www.raverg.com.

