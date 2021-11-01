DTC Sensation Opopop, Creators of Flavor Wrapped™ Popcorn Kernels, Unveils Gourmet Flavors to Celebrate the Holiday Snacking Season A delectable trio of festive flavors is now available for a limited time

DENVER, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Popcorn lovers rejoice! Opopop, the brand built on a novel popcorn flavor delivery technique called Flavor Wrapped™ Popcorn Kernels, today announced the addition of a new holiday trio to its mouthwatering spectrum of signature classics and unexpected gourmet popcorn flavors. The festively flavored and packaged Holiday Discovery Kit features new holiday-inspired flavors – Salty Caramel, Gingersnap, and Fancy Butter – plus a reusable silicone microwave popping bowl to optimize the snacking experience.

Opopop’s new Holiday Discovery Kit is available for a limited time and includes two family-sized servings of holiday-inspired popcorn flavors and a reusable silicone microwave popping bowl for $39.99.

Perfect for gifting the snack lovers in your life or simply spoiling yourself, Opopop's new limited edition Holiday Discovery Kit and Original Discovery Kit hit the spot for any salty, sweet, or savory craving. The secret to the exceptional flavors is that each individual kernel is wrapped in the perfect mix of ingredients before it's popped, allowing each pre-flavored kernel to bloom to flavorful perfection.

"When it comes to gifting, we believe everything is better wrapped, and our Flavor Wrapped™ Popcorn Kernels boast a bold and unique way to indulge in everyone's all-time favorite and guilt-free snack," said Sarah McDowell, president of Opopop. "Opopop is the perfect gift for anyone on your list, from your favorite foodie to the impossible to shop for. Our flavors are love at first bite!"

The Holiday Discovery Kit is available exclusively at opopop.com for a limited time and includes two family-sized servings of each flavor below along with a reusable microwave Opopop popper for $39.99. Opopop makes gifting easy with custom notes and direct shipping to multiple addresses as well.

Salty Caramel: A salty and sweet holiday treat that combines sweet and rich caramel with a savory and salty flair.

Gingersnap: Perfectly spiced for holiday delights, this delicious combination of sweet ginger provides the ultimate holiday-inspired bite.

Fancy Butter: This liquid gold standard is the perfect combination of savory, melt-in-your-mouth goodness that is served hot and fresh, just as butter-flavored popcorn should be.

Plus, new this holiday gifting season, Opopop Original Discovery Kits are also available for purchase at select Nordstrom locations nationwide as part of the retailer's holiday Pop-In Shop, Make It Pop-In@Nordstrom, and online at nordstrom.com/pop.

To learn more about Opopop's Flavor Wrapped™ Popcorn Kernels and stay up to date with new product launches and brand news, visit opopop.com.

About Opopop

Opopop is an innovative new gourmet popcorn brand with the mission to completely redefine what consumers should expect from popcorn. The secret is Flavor Wrapped™ Kernels, a proprietary technique of individually wrapping kernels in the perfect mix of unique ingredients, prior to popping. As the world's first pre-flavored popcorn kernel brand, Opopop ensures each and every kernel pops to flavorful perfection to provide consumers with a premium gourmet popcorn that's optimized for eating. Opopop products are made to liberate people from boring popcorn while uncovering new ways to pop for a new generation of popcorn lovers. For more information, visit opopop.com and follow us on social media @opopopco.

Press contact

Jules Horgan

Allison+Partners

646-428-0635

Opopop@allisonpr.com

