Jessica Klodnicki, Cycling and Tech Industry Veteran, Joins The Pro's Closet Board of Directors

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pro's Closet is excited to announce that Jessica Klodnicki has joined its board of directors. Klodnicki, CMO of consumer electronics leader Skullcandy, built her career by establishing new ways to bring inspiring experiences to consumers. She will help TPC achieve that shared goal, while providing valuable insight and experience across multiple functional areas.

Klodnicki is a long-time cycling industry professional who started her career in consumer goods. She was the General Manager of Bell and Blackburn starting in 2012 and then moved to Vista's Outdoor Recreation Division in 2016, overseeing Camelbak and other brands.

During her time at Bell, Klodnicki was based in Santa Cruz, CA, where she first fell in love with mountain biking. As she observed the many barriers to entry to the sport, she was inspired to create Girls Rock, whose mission is to inspire women mountain bikers with rides and resources that are supportive, social, fun and confidence building. She later leveraged Girls Rock as a model for the Bell Joy Ride program, which expanded the same concept to nine cities in North America.

Pro's Closet CEO John Levisay expressed, "We are very excited about Jessica joining our board. I continue to be impressed by her focus on the customer, the extent of her marketing savvy, and her passion and knowledge around both the outdoor industry and the environment. I speak for the entire team when I say that we are very grateful to have Jessica as part of the TPC family."

At Skullcandy, Klodnicki leads their sustainability efforts, including addressing eWaste, creating and rolling out a recommerce program, instituting 100% recyclable packaging, and a launching a carbon-neutral checkout option for consumers — all initiatives that will help inform how The Pro's Closet decreases its environmental impact beyond the inherent sustainability of its recommerce model.

As a member of the board of TPC, Klodnicki will have direct contact with The Pro's Closet's leadership team and, along with her board peers, offer a broadened perspective on how to build a lasting and enduring brand. Klodnicki is on the board of directors of IMBA and previously served on the boards of People for Bikes, Camber Outdoors, and Protect Our Winters.

