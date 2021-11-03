Bonafide Leads Innovation In Menopause Health With Launch Of Its New Vaginal Health Probiotic, Clairvee™

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonafide® , the women's healthcare company that is pioneering a new and more natural approach to manage menopause symptoms with first-of-its-kind, evidence-based over-the-counter medical products, has just announced the launch of its newest innovation, Clairvee ™, a uniquely formulated oral probiotic designed to restore and balance the vaginal microbiome.

The vaginal microbiome is an intricate and dynamic micro ecosystem that constantly undergoes fluctuations across all stages of a woman's life, from menstruation, through postmenopause. While there has been a significant amount of research focused on understanding the dynamics of the vaginal microbiota in reproductive-aged women, recent studies have begun to elucidate how the vaginal microbiome can be affected by menopause. According to The North American Menopause Society (NAMS), hormonal changes during menopause can significantly disrupt the vaginal microbiome, negatively impacting vaginal health and exacerbating disruptive symptoms like vaginal itching, odor and discharge. For these reasons, Clairvee™ is bringing a long-overdue solution for the millions of menopausal women who want to restore and maintain a healthy vaginal microbiome and relieve the uncomfortable symptoms that occur due to an imbalance.

Clairvee's™ uniquely powerful probiotic blend is formulated with a novel, capsule-in-capsule technology specifically designed to protect the live, active probiotics within each individual capsule, that delay their release when ingested, ensuring optimal probiotic viability and effectiveness. The outer capsule also serves as a barrier to oxygen, moisture, and heat, providing an extra level of protection, so no refrigeration is required. It is to be taken orally for 15 consecutive days each month to support continuous balance.

Each Clairvee™ capsule contains:

Clairvee ™ Vaginal Probiotic Formula – Live, active probiotic strains – Lactobacilli acidophilus and Lactobacilli rhamnosus – specific to the vaginal flora that are clinically shown to balance and maintain a healthy vaginal microbiome.

Lactoferrin – Lactoferrin works together with the probiotic strains in Clairvee ™ to create a natural barrier that helps prevent bad bacteria from disrupting the vaginal microbiome.

Folate – By providing micronutrient support, folate may play a role in maintaining a healthy vaginal microbiome.

"For years, so many of my peri and postmenopausal patients have come to me with feelings of frustration, discomfort, and self-consciousness caused by the symptoms that can occur due to an imbalanced vaginal microbiome," said Dr. Alyssa Dweck, OBGYN and Chief Medical Officer of Bonafide. "Until now, I've had very few options to recommend. I have confidence that Clairvee™ will be the 'go-to' probiotic for supporting optimal vaginal health."

Clairvee™ has been studied across four randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials in over 170 women, and is shown to restore and maintain the balance of the vaginal microbiome vs. placebo in as early as 15 days, with side effects no different than placebo. Hormonal changes, like those that occur during menopause, can disrupt the balance of the vaginal microbiome and vaginal pH, leading to uncomfortable symptoms like odor, itch and discharge. 1, 2, 3, 4

"We've set out to revolutionize the menopause treatment category by creating an entirely new standard of products that meet the needs of women and OBGYNs seeking effective, safe, and naturally derived alternatives to hormonal drugs," said Michael Satow, Bonafide Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "The launch of Clairvee™ is another major milestone as we continue this endeavor, by providing women a new approach to maintaining good vaginal health across all stages of life."

Clairvee™ is now available exclusively at hellobonafide.com , alongside all naturally powerful solutions within Bonafide's product portfolio.

About Bonafide

Bonafide Health was launched with a simple mission in mind: to provide women with novel, safe and highly effective treatment options for relief from symptoms throughout their menopause journey. As part of Bonafide's scientific research and product development process, the brand prides itself on its deep understanding of the biological and physiological changes that affect women due to hormonal fluctuations experienced as they age. Trusted by more than 10,000 health care professionals, Bonafide provides first-of-its-kind, evidence-based solutions developed from naturally derived ingredients that are hormone-free and drug-free.

