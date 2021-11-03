Braun Intertec Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer Scott Poellinger

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braun Intertec is pleased to announce Scott Poellinger has joined the company as chief financial officer and senior vice president. Poellinger brings 15 years of experience as a CFO to the 100% employee-owned geotechnical engineering, environmental consulting, and testing firm.

"I am thrilled to welcome Scott to the Braun Intertec senior leadership team," said CEO Jon Carlson. "His seasoned financial leadership will be a strategic asset to our business as we continue to expand. Scott's previous experience as a CFO for professional service firms will also sharpen the insight of our senior leadership and board of directors as we serve clients nationwide."

As CFO, Poellinger will leverage his skill for building strategic partnerships at fast-growing companies and advise the Braun Intertec senior leadership team on financial management, long-term planning as well as mergers and acquisitions. He will also lead and provide strategic direction to the company's finance and accounting team as well as the business technology and sourcing and asset teams.

Prior to Braun Intertec, Poellinger served as CFO for companies that include a design-build construction firm, environmental consulting firm as well as a medical technology company. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. Poellinger is a member of both the Minnesota Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

About Braun Intertec

Based in Minneapolis, employee-owned Braun Intertec is a premier engineering, environmental consulting and testing firm with more than 1,000 employees located in Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin.

