Student Success and Well-Being Modules are now available to the millions of instructors and students using McGraw Hill Connect digital course materials

McGraw Hill Supports Student Mental Health and Success in College Life with New Free Course Content from The Jed Foundation Student Success and Well-Being Modules are now available to the millions of instructors and students using McGraw Hill Connect digital course materials

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new series of learning modules from McGraw Hill helps students manage their mental health and well-being during college. The Student Success and Well-Being Modules allow instructors to assign content to support students who may be new to college or returning from remote learning during the pandemic. By providing resources about managing mental health and student success skills like note taking and how to study for exams, institutions can give students access to tools and information to ease that transition to university and foster positive study habits, in addition to self-care.

The Student Success and Well-Being Modules allow instructors to assign content to support students who may be new to college or returning from remote learning during the pandemic.

Available to students using digital course materials on the McGraw Hill Connect platform, the modules can be assigned to students at any time and are adaptive, enabling users to move through the content at their own pace.

For more information about McGraw Hill Connect, visit: https://www.mheducation.com/highered/connect.html

"Surveys of students have shown that COVID-19 is taking a toll on students' mental health," said Michael Ryan, President of McGraw Hill's higher education group. "Combine this with the challenge of transitioning into college life, especially during a time of great change, and it's clear that many students need guidance and support. We hope these new learning modules help instructors offer students additional support during these difficult times."

Authored by LaShana Stokes, M.Ed., the Student Success module covers student-centric, must-know information such as how to read a course syllabus, how to communicate with your instructor, and how to network with classmates. The module also includes skills-based content focused on time management, goal setting, note taking and testing strategies.

A Well Being module, developed in partnership with The Jed Foundation, helps students understand where to go to get help and how to offer help to a friend. It promotes self-care, methods for managing emotions, and why resilience is important.

"The transition to college is a trying time full of the unknown, said Dr. Suzanne Button, Senior Clinical Director, High School Programming for The Jed Foundation. "Our goal is to prepare first-year students for the emotional transition to college and support them with equitable and relevant mental health resources. These modules will serve as an important resource for students and will help them identify ways to seek and give emotional support when needed, but also support them with implementing self-care strategies to support their mental health."

McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 80 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter .

Contact:

Tyler Reed

McGraw Hill

(914) 512-4853

tyler.reed@mheducation.com

McGraw Hill logo (PRNewsfoto/McGraw Hill)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McGraw Hill