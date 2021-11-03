Ohio Department of Education Cyber Security Resource Webpage Launched

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ohio Department of Education's Cyber Security Steering Committee is pleased to announce the launch of the Ohio Department of Education Cyber Security Resources webpage dedicated to supporting school districts and all members of the Ohio Education Computer Network (OECN) with cyber security resources. The site was developed through a collaborative effort by the Ohio Department of Education's Cyber Security Steering Committee: the Center for Internet Security, the Department of Homeland Security, Filament Essential Services, Information Technology Centers, the Management Council of the OECN, MS-ISAC, OARnet, Ohio CoSN, Ohio Department of Education, Ohio National Guard, and Ohio school districts. It was designed to improve the information security posture of all school districts in Ohio by providing information and resources to develop security programs addressing five major components: identify, protect, detect, respond, and recover.

The website also provides information from the Center for Internet Security, which includes real-time news, advisories, and security tips to help understand and mitigate current threats. The Resource Library page explains the top-ten processes that will help to get your security program started, as well as numerous downloadable resources to support your efforts. Additional Resource Links to experts in the cyber security industry are provided to augment your cyber security program.

"Now, more than ever, cyber security is a fundamental priority for Ohio's school districts and the Information Technology Centers that protect and serve their technology needs," noted Geoff Andrews, Chief Executive Officer of the Management Council. "We are pleased to be a part of the collaborative effort to bring cyber security resources to the forefront."

Information and resources to protect your technology infrastructure are critical, and the Ohio Department of Education Cyber Security Resource webpage is a good place to start. Please reach out to your Information Technology Center (ITC) if you have questions about cyber security or how your ITC is positioned to keep your district cyber safe.

Ohio's Information Technology Centers (ITCs) work together through a statewide network known as the Ohio Education Computer Network (OECN). The Management Council coordinates and supports the collaborative efforts of the OECN, which implements a broad spectrum of academic and administrative technologies across Ohio's PreK-12 education system.

