Birinapant clinical study initiated by IGM Biosciences

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today announced that IGM Biosciences, Inc. has initiated its clinical study in solid cancers with birinapant (a k a IGM-9427) in combination with IGM's DR5 agonist antibody IGM-8444 (NCT04553692).

The combination of IGM-8444 and birinapant has previously shown to enhance anti-tumor activity preclinically. The purpose of this first clinical trial with the combination will be to explore safety and tolerability.

In January 2021, Medivir entered into an exclusive licensing agreement through which IGM Biosciences received global, exclusive development rights for birinapant. Upon signing the agreement, Medivir received USD 1 million, which will now be followed by an additional USD 1.5 million as birinapant is included by IGM Biosciences in clinical phase I studies.

"We are very happy with this important development step in the clinical evaluation of birinapant's potential within oncology in combination with IGM's antibody IGM-8444" says Magnus Christensen, interim CEO in Medivir.

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of MIV-818, a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects.

Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

