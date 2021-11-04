Dippin' Dots Announces Succession Plan for Ice Cream Brand's Executive Team

PADUCAH, Ky., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dippin' Dots, the nation's leading flash-frozen beaded ice cream brand, has recently announced a succession plan that includes several key executive promotions within the organization, as well as the upcoming retirement of two company leaders.

Stan Jones, who currently serves as Chief Development Officer, will retire at the end of the year. Jones has been with Dippin' Dots for 27 years and in that time has held a variety of roles within operations, development and international expansion of the brand. Also retiring in the next year is Michael Barrette, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, who has been with Dippin' Dots for 14 years and has served as the leader for marketing, domestic sales and franchising.

Effective immediately, the following executive promotions are now in place within the organization:

Steve Heisner , Senior Vice President . Heisner has been with Dippin' Dots for 25 years and for the past 10 has served as the company's Vice President of Administration and Human Resources.

Doug Barwig , Vice President of Operations . Barwig has been with Dippin' Dots for 17 years and started as a warehouse manager in California . Since then, he has been promoted several times and most recently oversaw the West Coast and international operations

Adam Gross , Vice President of Sales and Marketing . Gross has been with the company for 15 years and has most recently served as the Senior Director of Sales where he was a key player in doubling the company's sales from 2012 to 2015. He also has led the team that has added more than 700 new points of presence through national accounts and has supported franchisees by adding more than 5,000 points of presence.

Steve Rothenstein, Associate Vice President of Franchising. Rothenstein is a 25-year veteran of the franchise industry, the most recent nine being with Dippin' Dots. Since joining the company, he has spearheaded all new franchise development agreements and thousands of new points of presence for franchisees, as well as having oversight of sister brand Doc Popcorn.

Kim Milite , Senior Director of Core Sales. Milite has spent the last 20 years in various sales roles within the company, including Region Manager, Division Manager and most recently Director of Sales for the East Division. She will now lead a team of four Sales Directors and 12 Sales and Support Managers to develop national accounts for the brand and to support franchisees.

"We feel confident that our plan for the Dippin' Dots leadership team lays the foundation for a strong management team that will ensure stability and growth in our business looking ahead," said Scott Fischer, CEO of Dippin' Dots. "We are investing in our team and preparing for growth of the Dippin' Dots brand in 2022 and beyond. Coming out of the pandemic, we are looking forward to seeing more growth for all areas of our business."

Other recently announced promotions within the company include:

Mary Beth Stuber , Vice President of Finance

Kevin McClain , Senior Director of Engineering and Cryogenics

Blaire Lipert , Senior Director of International Development

Janice Johnson , Senior Director of Human Resources and Payroll

Jamie McClellan , Senior Director of Information Technology and Customer Service

Rick Noble , Senior Director of Equipment and Logistics

Glen Thompson , Senior Director of Quality Assurance and Safety

Nate Heider , Director of Product Development and International Marketing

Chris Barr , West Coast Warehouse Manager

During the remainder of their tenure with the business, both Jones and Barrette will serve as both mentors and advisors to their successors, Barwig and Gross, respectively, as well as continue to perform duties to support the business.

About Dippin' Dots, L.L.C.

Dippin' Dots has produced and distributed its flash frozen tiny beads of ice cream, yogurt, sherbet and flavored ice products since 1988. Made at the company's production facility in Paducah, Kentucky, Dippin' Dots distributes its unique frozen products in all 50 states and 7 countries through its franchised and direct distribution network. For more information, including franchise opportunities, visit www.dippindots.com. Follow Dippin' Dots on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact: Sara Faiwell, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300 or sfaiwell@fishmanpr.com

