Dogwood State Bank Ranked Among Top SBA Lenders in United States

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogwood State Bank was recently ranked among the top SBA lenders in the nation. With a nationwide lending footprint, the bank's dedicated SBA division ranked in the Top 30 SBA lenders in the country for both Loan Volume and Dollars Approved. The bank's small business lending division also ranked number two among SBA lenders in the state of North Carolina.

"This achievement is the direct result of the dedication and passion of our SBA team," said Chris Kwiatkowski, President of Government Guaranteed Lending at the bank, "All of our team members, from Lending Specialists to our Operations team, are engaged to deliver superior service ensuring our customers are supported throughout the entire process. It is our privilege to have helped so many small businesses be successful."

Dogwood State Bank Small Business Lending was established in 2019 as a part of the state-chartered community bank. Comprised of an experienced SBA lending team, the SBA division at Dogwood provides lending solutions to small businesses across the nation through multiple SBA loan products like the SBA 7(a) and 504 loans. With a focus on customized banking solutions, Dogwood State Bank Small Business Lending is dedicated to helping small business owners overcome economic challenges while positioning themselves for growth and success in the future.

Steven Jones, the bank's Chief Executive Officer, had this to say about the achievement:

"This is an amazing accomplishment starting from scratch just two short years ago. I am extremely proud of our SBA team and am delighted that they have been recognized as the 28th largest SBA 7(a) lender in the country. This team continues to outperform expectations while taking advantage of programs that benefit our customers and shareholders."

About Dogwood State Bank: Dogwood State Bank is a North Carolina state-chartered community bank headquartered in Raleigh with approximately $881 million in total assets. The organization provides a wide range of banking products and services through its online offerings and branch offices in North Carolina.

