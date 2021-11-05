NASA Invites Media to Artemis Update

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will host a media teleconference at 3 p.m. EST Tuesday, Nov. 9, to provide an update on the agency's exploration plans under Artemis.

Through Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface, conduct extensive operations on and around the Moon, and get ready for the first human mission to Mars.

