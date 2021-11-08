Chemomab Therapeutics Names Donald R. Marvin Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB), (Chemomab) a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that Donald R. Marvin has been named Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Marvin is a seasoned biotechnology executive with over 35 years of experience at growth enterprises in corporate finance and fundraising, strategy, corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, and operations.

"Don's deep expertise in building life sciences companies through a combination of organic growth and targeted strategic acquisitions will be invaluable as we advance our promising clinical programs and leverage the scientific foundation established by our founding team," said Dale Pfost, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Chemomab. "Don and I have worked separately and together to leverage innovative science, operational excellence and value-enhancing transactions to grow successful enterprises and create stakeholder value. I look forward to Don's many contributions to Chemomab's emerging leadership in developing novel therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need."

Until its acquisition earlier this year, Mr. Marvin served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Lodo Therapeutics. He was previously Chairman, President and CEO of Concentric, an agtech company that develops biological and essential plant nutrient inputs. Before Concentric, he was President and CEO of IdentiGEN, a leading provider of DNA-based solutions to the agriculture and food industries. Mr. Marvin was a co-founder of Nasdaq-traded Orchid BioSciences, a pioneer in human DNA testing, where he served as Chief Operating Officer, CFO and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. A former New Jersey CFO of the Year, he has raised close to a half billion dollars in financings and has completed over a dozen successful mergers and acquisitions. Earlier in his career, Mr. Marvin held positions of increasing responsibility at Abbott, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer and PepsiCo. He has served on public and private company boards and regularly contributes columns to Forbes. Mr. Marvin earned a Bachelor of Science degree from The Ohio State University and an MBA from Iona College.

Mr. Marvin noted, "I am delighted to join Chemomab and reunite with Dale at a young company with so much promise. Chemomab has identified a unique immunotherapy target with the potential to generate a pipeline in a product, which I see as a solid base for building a world-class company. First and foremost, we will strive to continue to make the most of our current clinical trials, which reflect Chemomab's 10-year commitment to discipline, drive and excellence in its scientific development activities. I also look forward to working with Chemomab's strong executive team and its talented scientists to extend the company's capabilities and take us to the next stage."

Sigal Fattal, Chemomab's interim CFO, will serve as a senior financial advisor to Mr. Marvin. Adi Mor, PhD, co-founder and CSO of Chemomab, commented, "We are delighted to have an executive with Don's exceptional breadth of experience and established industry contacts join Chemomab. We also want to thank Sigal for her excellent work in building our finance organization and steering us through the transition to becoming a public company. We are very pleased that she will continue as a valued member of our senior team."

Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has demonstrated potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. It is currently in

Phase 2 safety and efficacy trials in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and liver fibrosis, with a third Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis (SSc) expected to begin early in 2022.

