Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Posted Strong 2021 Fiscal Year Financial Results and is Fully Committed to the Development of Metaverse Entertainment Products

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as "Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, after posting strong 2021 fiscal year operating results last week, today announces its full commitment to continuing developing new metaverse entertainment products, which will be released this December.

Since Color Star began developing its own metaverse concept and metaverse entertainment products in the beginning of 2021, it has generated worldwide attention and awareness. Its global celebrity interactive platform, Color Star app, launched in December 2020, has attracted more than 300,000 registered paying online users and continues to grow as of today. This platform will undergo complete upgrading including featuring a brand new interface that incorporates all facets of the metaverse concept, creating an "entertainment virtual world".

The new metaverse interface will feature entirely new street scenes and urban landscapes, with the first group of virtual cities to include Manhattan, Tokyo, London, Hong Kong, and Beijing. Users can choose which virtual city to live in and will have access to virtual housing, vehicles, shopping malls, sports centers, cafes, restaurants and other scenes, mimicking real life. They can also make friends, play games, give performances, and engage in other activities. In the Color Star metaverse, users can express themselves through personalized virtual characters. At the same time, virtual scenes will be produced in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFT), available to be owned by global collectors. NFT products to be launched with the entertainment metaverse this December will include scenes, images, and music copyrights.

Mr. Basil Wilson, CEO of Color Star, commented: "Everyone and every company has a different understanding of the metaverse concept. We at Color Star believe that the metaverse should be a world that allows all users to express their passions and experience life state that is different from real life. Color Star's entertainment metaverse can be based in a city, or a different planet, that combines virtual reality with reality, where one can regain his or her values and have new experiences. There will be no "losers" in Color Star's metaverse; everyone can have a wonderful life and even become a superstar. There will be no harm, danger, or war, because everything is ideal, beautiful, and good - even the air are colors of the rainbow. This is the kind of metaverse that Color Star strives to create and bring to global users."

At present, the Company has already completed basic testing of its entertainment metaverse. Once launched, it will not only be a technological achievement, but also the beginning of a brand new virtual reality experience.

