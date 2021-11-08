Health Center Partners of Southern California Announces New Addition to Growing Leadership Team

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Center Partners (HCP) of Southern California, the region's preeminent authority and health care policy advocate for community health and underserved patient populations, today announces that Anne Laughlin Carpita, a veteran communications and public relations specialist, has joined the organization as director of marketing and communication. In this role, Laughlin Carpita will oversee all internal and external communications for HCP. Her work will focus on building awareness and recognition for the critical work that HCP and its 17 member health centers do to advance health care quality, improve access to care, and support health equity in the region and beyond.

"Anne brings a wealth of experience to this critical leadership position and we're excited to welcome her to the health care industry," said Henry Tuttle, president and CEO, Health Center Partners. "As one of several recent additions to our leadership team, she will be responsible for a robust marketing and communications program which will support our growing network of health centers in Southern California."

Laughlin Carpita brings more than 18 years of experience to the team, with an extensive background in marketing, communications, and public affairs with some of the nation's largest employers. Prior to joining HCP, she was a member of Amazon's Operations PR team, where she helped launch the company's Hispanic PR program for the Americas. Fluent in Spanish, she's devoted much of her career to working with Hispanic communities. Her experience ranges from teaching Spanish and Portuguese at the University of Washington in Seattle to serving as a media spokesperson in English and Spanish. She holds a Master of Architecture degree and a Master of Arts degree in Hispanic Studies from the University of Washington.

"Transitioning to the health care industry is a very deliberate move in my career," said Laughlin Carpita. "The fact that health care is a noble profession has been underscored by the COVID-19 pandemic and I'm honored to be part of such a diverse team, dedicated to supporting our frontline health care professionals and those they serve. I look forward to driving our strategic PR initiatives and to putting my background to work for the community."

"We recognize the importance of hiring top-tier talent to support HCP's mission of world class quality, access and equity in health care," said Tuttle. "Now more than ever, we have a responsibility to tell our story and the stories of our members, partners, and communities. We're excited to continue sharing the impact our organization has made for our members and the more than 275,000 lives they serve, particularly during these unprecedented times."

For more information about HCP and its partner organizations, please visit https://hcpsocal.org/.

About Health Center Partners

A premier consortium of primary health care organizations, Health Center Partners (HCP) is the voice and advocate for its members who serve the health needs of communities throughout southern California. We serve as a catalyst for transforming and enhancing primary care by helping our members deliver quality health care to the safety net population in Southern California, through innovative programs, resources, and advocacy. A family of companies, HCP includes a 17-membership organization of Federally Qualified Health Centers, Indian Health Services Organizations, both urban and sovereign, and Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, collectively serving 966,000+ patients each year, for 3.7 million patient visits each year, at 160 practice sites across San Diego, Riverside, Imperial counties, with the seventh largest provider group in the region.

