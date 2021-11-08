Hotel Keihan Chain selects Sabre as its new technology partner to expand its global footprint and aid tourism industry recovery in Japan

SINGAPORE and OSAKA, Japan, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, today announced a new strategic partnership with Osaka-headquartered Hotel Keihan Chain to enable the hospitality chain to grow its geographic reach as it focuses on creating increased tourism opportunities within Japan.

With this agreement, Hotel Keihan will be linked to hundreds of thousands of travel agents globally through the Global Distribution System (GDS) connectivity solutions powered by Sabre Hospitality Solutions' innovative SynXis platform, enabling the group to increase bookings domestically, regionally and globally as industry recovery gains momentum.

Hotel Keihan operates 8 hotels with approximately 1,660 rooms in areas along the Keihan Railway, which is used by corporate commuters and tourists visiting Osaka and Kyoto. The group has properties in other key areas such as Tokyo (3 hotels), Nagoya, Sendai, and Sapporo. They also have a property that is the official partner hotel of Universal Studio Japan in Osaka. One of the unique selling points of its hotels is that most of them are within a five minute walk from the nearest railway station.

Under the new deal, Hotel Keihan will be connected to all major GDSs, including Sabre, and will gain access to extensive business opportunities from all over the world. In addition to linking the chain's portfolio to numerous distribution channels, the agreement also includes the ability for Hotel Keihan to connect with major corporations and begin RFP contracting. The brand will have access to Sabre's Consortia Services to reach potential guests through a network of consortia travel agencies and preferred TMC agreements, helping the hotel connect to corporate business, increasing both ADR and occupancy.

GDS users can now locate Hotel Keihan's properties through the dedicated chain code 'YX'.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Hotel Keihan Co.,LTD.

Hotel Keihan operates 15 hotels with around 3,600 rooms in Japan, which are mainly located in Osaka and Kyoto and used by corporate commuters and tourists. Hotel Keihan is striking a perfect balance between authentic history and modern hospitality. Ideally located just steps from major train stations, Hotel Keihan properties are very convenient for shopping, dining and visiting landmark attractions. Hotel Keihan offers various stay options for each guest's personal occasion and situation, with comfortable rooms, ambiance and hospitality. For more information, visit https://global.hotelkeihan.co.jp/.

