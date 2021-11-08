Kemin Industries Commits Corporate Sustainability Vision to Achieve Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050 Multinational ingredient company pledges its commitment and aligns corporate sustainability vision to take an active stance against global climate change

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has announced its global sustainability vision to reach net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, has heightened awareness of the need for intervention in global climate issues. As a multinational manufacturer, Kemin understands the seriousness of reducing the global carbon footprint and safeguarding natural resources for future generations. The company launched its internal corporate sustainability program prior to the pandemic and believes that this pledge is the necessary step forward to create true change and unite others to engage in the effort.

"We know that we must take action now to make positive changes that impact the future of our planet," said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO, Kemin Industries. "Kemin believes in the power of science and we are taking bold action based on the overwhelming scientific consensus on the consequences of environmental pollution and pollutants originating from humans, resulting in climate change. While more research will be conducted and questions will be explored, the time to act is now."

As an essential business and provider of ingredients for humans, animals, pets and plants, Kemin continues to grow in scale with new facilities around the world. Even with this growth, the company remains focused on decreasing its overall carbon footprint. Along with installing large-scale solar panel arrays at its global headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., its facilities in China and, next year, at its regional headquarters in Brazil and Belgium, Kemin has been actively collecting data on its energy usage, CO 2 emissions, and water usage from its global manufacturing facilities. This data will aid its corporate strategic plan to create milestones for 2025, 2030 and 2040 to help maintain its momentum toward the 2050 net zero goal.

A privately owned-and-operated family company with more than USD$1 billion in annual revenue, Kemin will celebrate its 60th anniversary next month and is dedicated to creating a better future for generations to come. To advance as a more sustainable company, Kemin believes sustainability initiatives are critical for healthy people, a healthy planet and a healthy business.

"This commitment is for our employees, our customers, our communities – and for all future generations. Companies like Kemin have the ability to take on this critical journey and unite others to join the global efforts against climate change," said Nelson. "We must all do our part today to create a better tomorrow."

