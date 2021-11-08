Kristen Vitale Joins Financial Resources Group as Director of Business Consulting

FORT MILL, S.C., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Resources Group Investment Services, LLC (Financial Resources Group) announced today that Kristen Vitale has become the firm's next Director of Business Consulting. Vitale is the eighth member of the company's business consulting team dedicated to helping advisors grow their books of business. Vitale will be supporting advisor growth throughout the Midwest.

Financial Resources Group Investment Services (PRNewsfoto/Financial Resources Group Investment Services)

Based in Chicago, Vitale brings to the table more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry serving in various leadership roles. Most recently, she held the position of Senior Vice President and Investment Program Manager at Chicago-based First Midwest Bank where she's been registered with LPL Financial (LPL) as her broker-dealer since 2010. Vitale's success has led her to be recognized as one of the Top 25 Program Managers in the country by Bank Investment Consultant.

Financial Resources Group President Steve Lank and Vitale had the opportunity to work together on a variety of initiatives under LPL over the last decade. Lank expresses his enthusiasm of having Vitale join the firm. "Having known Kristen for almost my entire career at LPL, I was always impressed with her professionalism, work ethic and ability. When we had an opportunity to have her join our team, it felt like the perfect fit."

Looking to expand upon her advisor reach, Vitale found joining Financial Resources Group a great opportunity to serve advisors across multiple platforms and to become part of the firm's team. "The opportunity to join Financial Resources Group was very appealing to me as the firm is one of the best in the industry. Their leadership and employees are strong and they have a great reputation," said Vitale. "Additionally, having worked exclusively with bank advisors in the past, I very much look forward to expanding my reach working with credit unions as well as independent advisors."

In addition to her new responsibilities as Director of Business Consulting, Kristen will also remain an active member of LPL's Advisor Inclusion Council. The council was formed in 2018 to provide critical guidance to LPL leaders, informing the development of inclusive business practices that support advisors in their mission to take care of their clients. Serving on this council has been a passion of Vitale.

Michelle Balatero, Assistant VP of Advisor Diversity & Inclusion with LPL sends her congratulations to Vitale in her new role. "We congratulate Kristen on this new chapter with Financial Resources Group. We're pleased she will carry on our mission, working with LPL to support a diverse and inclusive workplace and community."

Vitale's extensive background in financial services will no doubt be a valuable asset to Financial Resources Group, according to Lank. "She has such a deep experience with institutions, LPL and the industry, plus is a fantastic person and leader. We are incredibly excited that she will be with us for a long time to come."

About Financial Resources Group

Based in Fort Mill, SC, Financial Resources Group provides customized services to financial advisors to help them grow their programs and practices that include, but are not limited to business development, onboarding, marketing support, and technology. For more information, visit https://www.financialresourcesgroup.net/

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer*. They serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. For more information, visit www.lpl.com

* As reported by Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2020, based on total revenue.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA/SIPC. Financial Resources Group Investment Services, member FINRA/SIPC, is a separate entity.

Contact Information:

Financial Resources Group

Steve Lank

steve.lank@lpl.com

704-816-8018

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Financial Resources Group Investment Services