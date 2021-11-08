Nearabl App Created for the Blind Moving into Real-time Evacuation Support for All

VERONA. N.Y., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearabl, an indoor navigation iPhone application for anyone that needs information in order to navigate to safety. It enables users to instantly access visually rich and real-time evacuation navigation paths for their tenants. More information can be found at www.nearabl.com .

Nearabl, was created to help the blind/visually impaired and will be announcing their soft launch Monday, November 8th and Tuesday, November 9th at the annual NYS Innovation Summit, an annual showcase and celebration of technology and discovery. Their app will be showcased at the launch and will soon be available for iPhone users to utilize in an emergency situation, and for building owners to provide visually rich and real-time evacuation/navigation paths for their tenants, workforce and anyone physically in their building to safely navigate away from danger.

Nearabl was created in a lab in NYC originally to help blind/visually impaired and neurodiverse people to safely and comfortably navigate their surroundings. Upon realizing that it had greater implications for the general populace, the inventors pivoted to expand in assisting those that need navigation indoors. The founders envision Nearabl as a real-time support system for buildings including new construction and existing infrastructure, in event spaces/centers, first responder and firefighter simulations, food manufacturing process plants, business parks, healthcare clinics and more. To that end, they brought in famed architect, designer and builder, Edion Mecaj, of NYC, to create a digital innovation amusement park viewable only via the Nearabl app.

Says co-founder Arber Ruci, "We are honored that we get to showcase our technology at NY State's premier innovation event/showcase to support brilliant technological developments created by its citizens."

The New York State Innovation Summit will take place at the Turning Stone Resort in Verona, NY on November 8-9, 2021. The Summit is organized by NYSTAR , Empire State Development's Division of Science, Technology and Innovation, and FuzeHub , the statewide center for the New York Manufacturing Extension Partnership ( NY MEP ).

Tickets can be purchased from https://nysinnovationsummit.com/registration/.

ABOUT NEARABL

The Nearabl app is an I-phone-based app that was originally created in a NYC-based lab using technology to support the blind and visually impaired to navigate around buildings. It enables users to instantly access visually rich and real-time evacuation navigation paths for their tenants. Through this novel technology, it is changing the way that people will navigate out of an emergency situation in a building. For more information, visit https://nearabl.com/ .

