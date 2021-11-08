SHAPE Launches Newest Beauty Lab Box for 2021 Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) SHAPE today launched the third edition of its coveted Beauty Lab Box, a collection of 18 editor-approved and results-driven beauty products to simplify and keep up with an active lifestyle. Back for the holidays and ready for gifting, this box includes prime skin care, luxe makeup, and more from brands such as Nature Made®, BosleyMD, Mother Dirt, and more. With a value of over $430, the holiday Beauty Lab Box is available now for $45 at shape.com/beautybox.

SHAPE Beauty Lab Box

"Back for the holidays, we've curated our favorite, tested, and tried beauty essentials to create a splurge-worthy gift that has a budget-friendly price tag. From problem solvers to everyday essentials, this exclusive sampling of the latest and greatest in beauty for under $50 holds our editors' most-loved serums, scrubs, powders, and more from winning beauty brands that we can't get enough of," said Liz Vaccariello, SHAPE Editor in Chief.

SHAPE editors handpicked the 18 products featured in this latest limited-edition Beauty Lab Box, which features mostly full-sized products and includes several SHAPE Beauty Award winners. Curated with winter beauty concerns in mind, the collection contains moisturizing skin and body care, eye-catching nail art, and rejuvenating hair treatments from brands such as Hempz® Beauty, Agency, Daily Concepts, and more.

"Our audience of wellness-minded women can't get enough of our successful Beauty Lab Boxes. Last November we sold out the first edition in just two weeks, and we then doubled the monetary value of products for our summer box. Now in its third edition, the SHAPE Beauty Lab Box continues to deepen our consumer engagement, delivering the joy of discovery and insight on trending products," said SVP, Group Publisher Agnes Chapski.

The full list of products included in the SHAPE Beauty Lab Box is below. To order SHAPE's holiday Beauty Lab Box, visit shape.com/beautybox.

Problem Solvers

BosleyMD Rejuvenating Scalp Scrub

Face Reality Skincare Sulfur Spot Treatment

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate® Intensive Exfoliating Treatment

Nature Made® Sleep & Beauty™ Gummies

No Fade Fresh BondHeal Clear Conditioning Mask

OLIKA Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray

On-the-Go

BelleFixe™ BelleSPORT Twist Headwrap

Daily Concepts Daily Facial Micro Scrubber

Dashing Diva GLOSS Ultra Shine Gel Palette in After Glow

J.R. Watkins Cleansing Oud Hand Elixir

SeneGence® Translucent Loose Powder in Silver Rose

Everyday Essentials

Agency Cloud Care Duo

Biotrue® Hydration Boost Eye Drops

Éminence Organic Skin Care Mangosteen Replenishing Hand Cream

Hempz® Beauty Apricot & Clementine Smoothing Herbal Body Moisturizer

Loum Be Calm Cleansing Balm

Mother Dirt Postbiotic Serum with Squalane

youtheory® beauty powder

ABOUT SHAPE

SHAPE serves as the definitive resource for the woman who leads an active lifestyle. We deliver science-backed information, inspiring stories, and a proven roadmap to navigate the journey to her goals. We understand her, we motivate her, and we speak to her directly in a trusted, friendly voice—about the race she trains for, the cooking class she wants to try, the adventure trip she goes on, the workout trend that piques her interest, the new skin care routine she has been searching for. With SHAPE, she has the tools and motivation to stay active, healthy, and happy—today and every day. SHAPE's encouragement and backing of expert editors and contributing board of advisors help her to shape her biggest and boldest life.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meredith Corporation