Allegiant Reports October 2021 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for October 2021.

Scheduled Service – Year Over Two-Year Comparison



October 2021 October 2019 Change Passengers 1,163,152 1,106,576 5.1% Revenue passenger miles (000) 1,014,278 944,538 7.4% Available seat miles (000) 1,358,612 1,136,093 19.6% Load factor 74.7% 83.1% (8.4 pts) Departures 9,094 7,929 14.7% Average stage length (miles) 849 838 1.3%

Total System* - Year Over Two-Year Comparison



October 2021 October 2019 Change Passengers 1,192,133 1,138,029 4.8% Available seat miles (000) 1,424,053 1,219,562 16.8% Departures 9,680 8,607 12.5% Average stage length (miles) 835 828 0.8%

Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison



October 2021 October 2020 Change Passengers 1,163,152 773,275 50.4% Revenue passenger miles (000) 1,014,278 671,025 51.2% Available seat miles (000) 1,358,612 1,063,369 27.8% Load factor 74.7% 63.1% 11.6pts Departures 9,094 7,178 26.7% Average stage length (miles) 849 852 (0.4%)

Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison



October 2021 October 2020 Change Passengers 1,192,133 787,284 51.4% Available seat miles (000) 1,424,053 1,102,335 29.2% Departures 9,680 7,517 28.8% Average stage length (miles) 835 843 (0.9%)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results

$ per gallon October 2021 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $2.52





Allegiant Travel Company

