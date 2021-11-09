Allot Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Continued revenue growth and signing of new security deals

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2021, ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Revenue growth of 10 % YoY to $ 38.2 million

Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis of $0.3 million compared to a loss of $1 million in Q3 2020

Net loss on a non-GAAP basis reduced by 86% YoY to $0.2 million

Signed Security as a Service deal with DISH in the US to deliver cybersecurity to their 5G customers

Financial Outlook

Management expects 2021 revenues to be between $145- 146 million and continues to expect to sign recurring security deals to be closed in 2021 with an MAR* of at least $180 million.

Management expectations of Security as a Service (SECaaS) revenues have been delayed due to delays in service launches. Formerly forecasted SECaaS revenues levels are expected to be reached with a delay of approximately two quarters. Considering the above, management is providing the following updates to the SECaaS revenue guidance:

For 2021, SECaaS revenues are expected to be between $4.1 -4.3 million.

SECaaS revenues in 2022 are expected to be between $10 -15 million.

SECaaS revenues for the 12 months between July 2022 and June 2023 are expected to be between $20 - $30 million .

ARR* in December of 2021 is expected to be between $5–6 million and in December 2022 between $20–30 million. ARR measures the current annual run rate of the SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the current month of December and multiplied by 12.

Management Comment

Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented: "In the third quarter of 2021, we continued to execute on our plan and grow. This is our 15th straight quarter of year over year growth, and I am very pleased with the results we achieved. Our DPI business is showing solid results as we continue to sign up new customers and grow our market share. In our cybersecurity business, we are executing on our strategy to revolutionize consumer cybersecurity, by enabling CSPs to offer consumer cybersecurity as a network service. To date, we have signed Security as a Service (SECaaS) deals with 18 different operators globally. This is a testimony that our service is proving to be highly in demand by both mobile and fixed operators throughout the world."

Continued Mr. Antebi, "In North America we are seeing very strong traction. As announced earlier this year, DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) selected Allot to provide end-to-end User Plane Protection (UPP) and Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) services for the company's cloud-native 5G network, and has since expanded the partnership to include cybersecurity services for DISH customers. This deal is in addition to previously announced Security as a Service wins with mobile and fixed line operators in EMEA and APAC."

"Looking at the Security as a Service network-based cybersecurity market, I am very encouraged by what we see: our pipeline is growing and we are seeing more operator interest than ever; adoption rates of operators that launched the service with the right go-to-market are high; and the North American market is very interested in delivering consumers network-based security. By our count, Allot is winning most of the "network-based Security as a Service" deals. Our high win ratio is, in our opinion, because of our high value product, commercial model, marketing support and track record. I firmly believe our strategic and financial goals with this significant growth engine are very tangible and I am confident that despite the lengthened launch process, we will meet them."

Q3 2021 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $38.2 million, an increase of 10% compared to $34.8 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2021 was $26.5 million (gross margin of 69.5%), compared with $23.7 million (gross margin of 68.3%) in the third quarter of 2020.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2021 was $26.8 million (gross margin of 70.4%), compared with $24 million (gross margin of 69%) in the third quarter of 2020.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2021 was $3.1 million, or $0.08 loss per basic share, compared with a net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.07 loss per basic share, in the third quarter of 2020.

Net loss on a non-GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.2 million, or $0.00 loss per basic share compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.03 loss per basic share, in the third quarter of 2020.

Cash and investments as of September 30, 2021 totaled $99.2 million, compared with $99.4 million, as of December 31, 2020.

Conference Call & Webcast

The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter results today, November 9, 2021 at 8:30 am ET, 3:30 pm Israel time.

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: 1-888-668-5032, Israel: +972-3-918-0609, UK: 0 800 917 5108

A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: http://investors.allot.com/index.cfm

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based Security as a Service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

*MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon transaction signature and constitutes an approximation of the theoretical annual revenues Allot would receive if 100% of the customer's subscribers, as estimated by Allot, signed up for the service.

*ARR: annual recurring SECaaS revenues, calculated based on revenues expected in the current month and multiplied by 12;

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment, exchange rate differences related to revaluation of assets and liabilities denominated in non-dollar currencies and other acquisition-related expenses.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; court approval of the Company's proposed share buy-back program; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TABLE - 1 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



September 30,

2021

2020



2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















Revenues $ 38,155

$ 34,752



$ 104,626

$ 96,831 Cost of revenues 11,624

11,007



32,037

28,455 Gross profit 26,531

23,745



72,589

68,376

















Operating expenses:















Research and development costs, net 12,148

11,741



34,088

30,836 Sales and marketing 12,901

11,439



37,312

34,741 General and administrative 3,720

3,076



11,000

10,671 Total operating expenses 28,769

26,256



82,400

76,248 Operating loss (2,238)

(2,511)



(9,811)

(7,872) Financial and other income, net (146)

646



163

1,514 Loss before income tax expenses (2,384)

(1,865)



(9,648)

(6,358)

















Tax expenses 689

528



1,362

1,309 Net Loss (3,073)

(2,393)



(11,010)

(7,667)

















Basic net loss per share $ (0.08)

$ (0.07)



$ (0.31)

$ (0.22)



































Diluted net loss per share $ (0.08)

$ (0.07)



$ (0.31)

$ (0.22)

















Weighted average number of shares used in















computing basic net loss per share 36,286,436

35,163,221



35,923,853

34,903,109 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net loss per share 36,286,436

35,163,221



35,923,853

34,903,109

TABLE - 2 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) GAAP cost of revenues $ 11,624

$ 11,007

$ 32,037

$ 28,455 Share-based compensation (1) (161)

(89)

(444)

(242) Amortization of intangible assets (2) (152)

(152)

(456)

(456) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 11,311

$ 10,766

$ 31,137

$ 27,757















GAAP gross profit $ 26,531

$ 23,745

$ 72,589

$ 68,376 Gross profit adjustments 313

241

900

698 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 26,844

$ 23,986

$ 73,489

$ 69,074















GAAP operating expenses $ 28,769

$ 26,256

$ 82,400

$ 76,248 Share-based compensation (1) (2,248)

(1,177)

(5,670)

(3,180) Income related to M&A activities (3) -

(48)

-

(82) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 26,521

$ 25,031

$ 76,730

$ 72,986















GAAP financial and other income $ (146)

$ 646

$ 163

$ 1,514 Exchange rate differences* 352

(370)

442

(468) Non-GAAP Financial and other income $ 206

$ 276

$ 605

$ 1,046















GAAP taxes on income $ 689

$ 528

$ 1,362

$ 1,309 Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 5

(112)

(164)

(187) Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 694

$ 416

$ 1,198

$ 1,122















GAAP Net Loss $ (3,073)

$ (2,393)

$ (11,010)

$ (7,667) Share-based compensation (1) 2,409

1,266

6,114

3,422 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 152

152

456

456 Income related to M&A activities (3) -

48

-

82 Exchange rate differences* 352

(370)

442

(468) Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded (5)

112

164

187 Non-GAAP Net loss $ (165)

$ (1,185)

$ (3,834)

$ (3,988)















GAAP Loss per share (diluted) $ (0.08)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.31)

$ (0.22) Share-based compensation 0.07

0.04

0.17

0.10 Amortization of intangible assets 0.00

0.00

0.02

0.01 Income related to M&A activities -

0.01

-

0.01 Exchange rate differences* 0.01

(0.01)

0.01

(0.01) Tax expense in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded (0.00)

-

-

- Non-GAAP Net loss per share (diluted) $ (0.00)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.11)































Weighted average number of shares used in













computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 36,286,436

35,163,221

35,923,853

34,903,109































Weighted average number of shares used in













computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share 36,286,436

35,163,221

35,923,853

34,903,109















* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.

TABLE - 2 cont. ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















(1) Share-based compensation:















Cost of revenues $ 161

$ 89

$ 444

$ 242

Research and development costs, net 759

353

1,853

956

Sales and marketing 960

551

2,472

1,462

General and administrative 529

273

1,345

762



$ 2,409

$ 1,266

$ 6,114

$ 3,422

















(2) Amortization of intangible assets















Cost of revenues $ 152

$ 152

$ 456

$ 456



$ 152

$ 152

$ 456

$ 456

















(3) Income related to M&A activities















Research and development costs, net $ -

$ 48

-

82



$ -

$ 48

$ -

$ 82

TABLE - 3 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)





September 30,

December 31,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Audited)





ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,659

$ 23,599 Short-term bank deposits

74,925

47,225 Restricted deposits

1,600

1,200 Available-for-sale marketable securities

16,813

27,178 Trade receivables, net

31,222

20,685 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

8,743

14,205 Inventories

8,898

12,586 Total current assets

147,860

146,678









LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Long-term bank deposits

215

215 Severance pay fund

474

434 Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,699

4,458 Deferred taxes

255

420 Other assets

1,501

2,975 Total long-term assets

5,144

8,502









PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

13,205

11,993 GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

35,373

34,427









Total assets

$ 201,582

$ 201,600









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 1,388

$ 2,092 Deferred revenues

28,907

26,658 Short-term operating lease liabilities

1,663

2,813 Other payables and accrued expenses

21,889

27,299 Total current liabilities

53,847

58,862









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Deferred revenues

18,857

9,782 Long-term operating lease liabilities

859

1,835 Accrued severance pay

965

969 Total long-term liabilities

20,681

12,586









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

127,054

130,152









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 201,582

$ 201,600

TABLE - 4 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)















Cash flows from operating activities:





























Net Loss $ (3,073)

$ (2,393)

$ (11,010)

$ (7,667) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:











Depreciation 1,151

978

3,380

2,663 Stock-based compensation 2,409

1,266

6,114

3,422 Amortization of intangible assets 235

152

706

456 Increase (Decrease) in accrued severance pay, net 16

36

(44)

36 Decrease in other assets 103

108

1,144

267 Decrease in accrued interest and amortization of premium on marketable securities 58

118

165

346 Changes in operating leases, net 344

(444)

(367)

(611) Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables (281)

2,579

(10,537)

10,063 Decrease (Increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses 183

(227)

3,705

(1,146) Decrease (Increase) in inventories 399

1,730

3,688

(4,868) Decrease (Increase) in long-term deferred taxes, net (10)

68

165

172 Increase (Decrease) in trade payables (168)

3,423

(704)

(777) Decrease in employees and payroll accruals (1,450)

(47)

(2,073)

(348) Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues (5,288)

(7,940)

11,324

(9,397) Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities (133)

453

(3,497)

970 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (5,505)

(140)

2,159

(6,419)















Cash flows from investing activities:













Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit 2,474

21,875

(400)

32,377 Investment in short-term deposits (3,500)

(40,376)

(27,700)

(49,819) Purchase of property and equipment (962)

(1,851)

(4,591)

(5,547) Investment in available-for sale marketable securities -

-

-

(375) Proceeds from sales and maturity of available-for sale marketable securities 2,353

7,918

9,932

29,364 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 365

(12,434)

(22,759)

6,000















Cash flows from financing activities:





























Proceeds from exercise of stock options 193

223

2,660

1,680 Net cash provided by financing activities 193

223

2,660

1,680































Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (4,947)

(12,351)

(17,940)

1,261 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 10,606

30,542

23,599

16,930 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 5,659

$ 18,191

$ 5,659

$ 18,191

Other financial metrics (Unaudited)











U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, % of top-10 end-

customers out of revenues and number of shares













Q3-2021

YTD 2021

FY 2020

Revenues geographic breakdown













Americas

1.9 5% 9.6 9% 8.1 6%

EMEA

23.7 62% 65.6 63% 104.3 77%

Asia Pacific

12.6 33% 29.4 28% 23.5 17%





38.2 100% 104.6 100% 135.9 100%

















Breakdown between products & services revenues













Products

24.1 63% 64.9 62% 92.5 68%

Professional Services 4.5 12% 12.0 12% 13.3 10%

Support & Maintenance 9.6 25% 27.7 26% 30.1 22%





38.2 100% 104.6 100% 135.9 100%

















Revenues per customer type













CSP

31.6 83% 82.5 79% 114.8 84%

Enterprise

6.6 17% 22.1 21% 21.1 16%





38.2 100% 104.6 100% 135.9 100%



































% of top-10 end-customers out of revenues 60%

49%

71%



















Total number of full time employees 735

735

676

(end of period)































Weighted average number of basic shares (in millions) 36.3

35.9

35.0















Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted

shares (in millions) 38.6

38.3

37.2



SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues - U.S. dollars in millions





























Q3-2021: 1.2















Q2-2021: 0.9















Q1-2021: 0.8















Q4-2020: 0.7



































ARR * (annual recurring revenues)- U.S. dollars in millions































Sep. 2021: 4.6















Dec. 2020: 2.7















Dec. 2019: 0.5



































*ARR: annual recurring SECaas revenues, calculated based on the monthly revenues multiplied by 12







