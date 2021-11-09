American Veterans Group provides grant to Hope For The Warriors

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Veterans Group, a social impact investment bank and Wall Street's first and only public benefit corporation, has provided a grant to Virginia-based non-profit organization, Hope For The Warriors.

Hope For The Warriors provides comprehensive support programs for service members, veterans, and military families that are focused on transition, health and wellness, peer engagement, and connections to community resources.

The grant will help Hope For The Warriors serve four Fairfax County, Va., veterans who are underemployed or unemployed in securing professional and financially rewarding careers after their military service.

Earlier this year, American Veterans Group served as a member of the investment banking team that participated in the Fairfax County sewer revenue bond issuance. American Veterans Group is a growing investment banking firm that dedicates 25% of its profits to support veterans causes. The firm, a public benefit corporation, directs its philanthropy to the local communities where it and its clients do business.

"Our mission at American Veterans Group is to help as many veterans in the U.S. as possible by sharing the successes we achieve as a respected and trusted investment banking company," said Ben Biles, co-founder and CEO of American Veterans Group. "We share a common goal with Hope For The Warriors and that's a strong desire to meet the evolving needs of service members and their families across the country."

Hope For The Warriors serves the nation's military and their families in all 50 states. With headquarters in Northern Virginia, the organization was founded by military families aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., in 2006 as they witnessed, firsthand, the effects war has on service members and their families. Hope For The Warriors has remained grounded in family values as the organization expands programs offered and the number of veterans it supports.

"We, along with the thousands of veterans and military families that we serve each year, are grateful for the contribution made by American Veterans Group," said Hope For The Warriors Co-founder and CEO Robin Kelleher. "AVG's gift will make a positive and tangible difference to a community that is hardworking and dedicated but needs assistance in finding meaningful employment outside service to our country."

About American Veterans Group

American Veterans Group, PBC, is a military veteran-owned, social impact-focused broker dealer that delivers value to institutional clients while providing meaningful philanthropic support to the military veteran community. The company reinvests 25% of its earnings in national and local military veteran nonprofit organizations that provide worthy services and support to one of America's most vulnerable, at-risk populations. As Wall Street's only public benefit corporation, American Veterans Group empowers institutional clients to partner in its social mission while enabling them to remain focused on key business objectives and goals. To learn more about American Veterans Group, visit their website at www.americanvetsgroup.com.

About Hope For The Warriors

Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for post-9/11 veterans, service members and military families. Since its inception, Hope For The Warriors has served over 36,000 veterans through a variety of support programs focused on clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition. One of the nonprofit's first programs, Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships, has awarded over 170 scholarships to caregivers and families of the fallen. For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org.

Media Contacts:

For American Veterans Group

Mark Kroeger

The Boldsquare Group

(513) 236-3109

Mark@boldsquare.com

Hope For The Warriors

Erin McCloskey

(336) 207-5222

emccloskey@hopeforthewarriors.org

View original content:

SOURCE American Veterans Group