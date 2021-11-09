Compass Mining Launches Compass Marketplace, Creates ASIC Resale Opportunities for Retail Miners

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Mining ("Compass"), the world's first and largest online platform for bitcoin mining hardware and hosting, today announced the launch of its newest product: Compass Marketplace. Aimed at creating transparency and convenience, the marketplace is an easy-to-use and intuitive online platform that allows customers to sell their personal bitcoin mining hardware on an open marketplace at their own price and on their schedule.

(PRNewsfoto/Compass Mining)

Whit Gibbs, CEO of Compass Mining, commented on the news, "When Compass Mining started, we knew we wanted miners to have control over the entire process and Compass Marketplace gives our users the autonomy to resell bitcoin mining equipment when they want, and for how much they want. It adds additional transparency to a space that is often opaque, allowing our customers to be in control of the entire bitcoin mining process. As a founder of Compass Mining and an avid supporter of the bitcoin community, my goal is to increase retail access to bitcoin mining and the launch of Compass Marketplace brings us one step closer to accomplishing this objective. We are thankful for the continued support we receive from the bitcoin mining community. The launch of our Compass Marketplace is another step toward helping everyone mine bitcoin."

Compass Marketplace has been designed with the bitcoin community in mind and provides a user-friendly and secure platform to buy and sell ASICs. Before a machine can be listed on the marketplace, a seller must become verified and prove that the information provided is authentic. Once verified, the seller selects which eligible machines they would like to sell and at which price they would like to sell it at. Compass' research team has tracked ASIC pricing over time and that information is available within the marketplace, allowing sellers to maximize their returns. After these steps have been completed, the ASIC is now ready to be listed on Compass Marketplace.

To learn more about how you can sell bitcoin mining hardware yourself, go to https://compassmining.io/marketplace.

About Compass Mining

Compass Mining is a bitcoin-first, proof-of-work mining hardware and hosting company on a mission to strengthen Bitcoin's network by democratizing hash rate. Compass' mining marketplace offers easy procurement, deployment of mining machines, and resale for institutional and retail clients. Compass also produces industry-leading research and educational content through a variety of tailored media product offerings. Mining is a notoriously opaque sector of the Bitcoin industry, but Compass now serves as the guide for everyone's path to successfully mine bitcoin. Thanks to Compass, now everyone can mine bitcoin.

Media Contact

Patrick B. Jordan

M Group Strategic Communications (For Compass Mining)

+1 646.859.5956

compassminingpr@mgroupsc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Compass Mining