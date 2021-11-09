Heartland Dental Supported Practices Give Back to Their Communities

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental today announced the progress across their supported practices to give back to the communities they serve and make dental care more accessible. From Free Dentistry Days to special events, the Heartland Dental network continues to make an impact.

Free Dentistry Days is an opportunity for supported doctors and team members to provide basic dental care such as cleanings, fillings, and extractions at no cost to the patients. Since 2010, Free Dentistry Days have provided more than $12 million in free dental care to more than 31,000 patients. This year to-date, over 150 supported offices across the country have hosted a Free Dentistry Day with another 100 supported offices assisting. Together, these supported offices provided basic dental care to more than 2,600 patients who signed up.

Collectively, more than $400,000 worth of dental supplies were donated by Heartland Dental's dental supply partners, Henry Schein, Envista Smile Project, Leixir Dental Group, Colgate, Septodont, and Crest Oral-B.

Heartland Dental supported doctors are also participating in special local events and challenges to reinforce their commitment to giving back to communities. Following one of the most challenging and unpredictable years, the Company is nearing the end of a "Pay It Forward" challenge. For this challenge, Heartland supported doctors are providing free dental services to patients that are first responders or essential workers that had treatment needs they could not afford.

"At Heartland Dental, we are proud to see so many supported doctors and team members using their talents and skills to give back to the communities they serve," said Dr. Rick Workman, Founder and Executive Chairman, Heartland Dental. "Giving back is so important as we know that oral health is vital to overall health and well-being and yet, some people don't have the financial means to pay for this care. This offering is an opportunity for some to get dental care who otherwise might go without."

There is significant evidence that oral care is critical to overall good health and well-being. Many medical conditions, such as diabetes, oral cancer and heart disease, can be detected through traditional oral examinations; and poor dental health can lead to cardiovascular disease, cancer and respiratory infections, to name a few.

"We are grateful for this opportunity to support doctors and their teams as they offer to give back to communities across the country through Free Dentistry Days and other philanthropic work," said Pat Bauer, Heartland Dental President and CEO. "We look forward to supporting doctors in their ongoing efforts to serve patients and change lives through dental care."

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into supporting over 2,300 dentists in over 1,400 dental offices across 38 states. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit the company online at heartland.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

