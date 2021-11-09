Max Green Alchemy Curates Barbershop Inspired Range of Scruff Rescue Beard Care Products

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Green Alchemy, the Pure Plant Origin™ personal care brand, offers a modern and affordable men's facial care system called Scruff Rescue. Designed specifically to naturally nourish, condition and soften beards, moustaches and underlying skin, the Scruff Rescue line includes the SuperSlick Shave Gel, Face Scrub, Ultimate Face Elixir, Daily Moisturizer, Beard Tamer and two Beard Oils.

"Each product, rich with plant-based nutrients, was carefully engineered to improve the appearance of your face and help minimize the visible signs of aging," says David Karlak, Founder and President of Max Green Alchemy. "Men love our unisex Scalp Rescue hair products and with the growing trend in sporting facial hair, we saw a need for men needing healthy, natural products that soothe, condition and soften whiskers. A new beard can be especially irritating –– and we're here to help."

The entire Scruff Rescue line is completely cruelty-, silicone-, paraben-, sulfate-, GMO-, and lanolin-free. Each product is packed with whisker-softening phytonutrients and infused with a combination of natural ingredients, such as plant-derived nutrients, hydrating oils, and herbal blends.

Here are some features and benefits of the Scruff Rescue line:

Scruff Rescue SuperSlick Shave Gel: Provides a protective, hydrating cushion between the skin and razor, achieving a close shave without irritation, nicks or razor burn.

Scruff Rescue Face Scrub: This quick and invigorating scrub utilizes finely ground walnut shell and lactic acid to gently remove dead skin, cleanse, purify and buff the skin.

Scruff Rescue Ultimate Face Elixir: An oil-free and intensely hydrating face serum that teams organic botanicals for toning, pure witch hazel for astringency and plant-based hyaluronic acid in the ultimate anti-aging and grooming trifecta.

Scruff Rescue Daily Moisturizer: This face cream is an anti-oxidant powerhouse of anti-wrinkle skin nourishment crammed full of retinoic acid found in rosehip seed oil and nourishing organic botanical phytonutrients.

Scruff Rescue Beard Tamer: Optimized to give full control over the beard and make it look civilized.

Scruff Rescue Beard Oil: Nourishes, conditions and softens the beard, moustache and skin.

For more information, please visit MaxGreenAlchemy.com and @MaxGreenAlchemy on social media.

About Max Green Alchemy: Max Green Alchemy's mission is to create environmentally clean and affordable products using high-quality, effective and safe ingredients. The entire line is free of parabens, sulfates, petrochemical, lanolin or any ingredient with any unresolved safety concerns. The brand is proud to be Leaping Bunny approved. Products can be found at participating Whole Foods Markets, independent health stores, salons and online at www.MaxGreenAlchemy.com

