Adecoagro announces filing of third quarter 2021 Earnings Release to be made on November 10, 2021

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO), a sustainable production company in South America, announced today that in observance of Veterans Day in the United States, filing of its third quarter 2021 Earnings Release will be made on November 10th, one day ahead of schedule. The Conference Call will still be held on at the previously defined date and time (November 12th 8am US EST; 10am Buenos Aires and Sao Paulo time; 2pm Luxembourg time).

For questions please contact:

Victoria Cabello

IR Manager

Email: ir@adecoagro.com

Tel: +54 (11) 4836-8651

About Adecoagro:

Adecoagro is a sustainable production company in South America. Adecoagro owns over 220 thousand hectares of farmland and several industrial facilities spread across the most productive regions of Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, where it produces over 1.9 million tons of agricultural products including sugar, ethanol, bio-electricity, milled rice, corn, wheat, soybean and dairy products, among others.

View original content:

SOURCE Adecoagro S.A.