America's Largest Evening Holiday Parade Returns November 20 During The 30th Annual BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival® In Chicago Chicago's Annual Tree Lighting Parade Kicks Off The Holiday Season Featuring Parade Marshals Mickey Mouse And Minnie Mouse, from Walt Disney World® Resort, Who Magically Illuminate One Million Lights On More Than 200 Trees Lining Michigan Avenue.

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy kids of all ages will return to Michigan Avenue on Saturday, November 20 for the 30th Annual BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival®. This official start to the holiday season is produced by The Magnificent Mile Association. The festive, free weekend filled with family-friendly fun culminates with the memory-making parade as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse from Walt Disney World® Resort magically illuminate more than one million lights on 200 trees adorning Chicago's famed boulevard.

“Our purpose at BMO is to boldly grow the good in business and life, and we’re very happy to help bring the BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival, a treasured holiday tradition and the unofficial start of the holiday season, to so many Chicagoans,” said David Casper, U.S. CEO, BMO Financial Group. The 30th annual tree-lighting parade returns to Michigan Avenue at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 20 with Grand Marshals Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse from Walt Disney World® Resort.

The BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival® celebrates 30 years on November 20 .

Founded by Eli's Cheesecake executive Marc Schulman and business leaders from The Magnificent Mile Association in 1991, the 30th Annual BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival® returns to its live parade format this month, after a television broadcast-only version in 2020 due to COVID-19. In addition to celebrating the parade's historic anniversary, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse mark the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World® Resort with their appearance, and The Wrigley Building celebrates its centennial year.

"Thirty years ago, we came together to create an event to make the Saturday before Thanksgiving a major day for shopping, dining and hotels on The Magnificent Mile," says Schulman. "We are thrilled to have the support of so many key sponsors and officials. Together, we will begin the holidays with light and happiness, and I'm proud to have seen this event grow into one of the nation's premiere ways to celebrate the holidays."

The weekend's free events begin with a Lights Festival preview night on Friday, November 19 featuring a tree-lighting ceremony in The Wrigley Building Centennial Plaza (410 N Michigan Ave) at 4 p.m., complete with musical entertainment by Grammy-nominated singer, actress, and Broadway star Deborah Cox and the Chicago Carolers.

Then, on Saturday between 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lights Festival Lane (Pioneer Court - 401 N. Michigan Ave) hosts a variety of family-friendly activities including Subaru's Share the Love pet adoption event in partnership with PAWS Chicago, a photo opportunity with Eli's Cheesecake Company's 30th anniversary Lights Festival cake and cheesecake for guests, and live DJ entertainment. While there, families may capture a photo with Santa Claus and get free, temporary holiday tattoos in the BMO Kid Zone, Lifeway Kefir giveaways, and more.

At 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening, Grand Marshals Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse from Walt Disney World® Resort step off in their new 50th-Anniversary attire, leading a magical tree-lighting parade between Oak Street and Wacker Drive along The Magnificent Mile.

Watch for new floats designed by Chicago Public School students from UPLIFT Community High School and Curie Metropolitan High School in partnership with BMO Harris Bank and T-Mobile. Championed by BMO Harris Bank, this new partnership with Chicago Public Schools' Department of STEM and the Department of Arts Education was created to bring a real-world work-based STEAM design challenge to the students. The floats will be built by Mardi Gras-float builders New Orleans-based Kern Studios and debut live in the parade.

Also new this year to the parade route is the balloon debut of Bumble, the Abominable Snowman (from 1964 TV special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer) sponsored by Special Olympics Illinois, plus four high school marching bands from Ohio, and The Pack - Official Chicago Sky Drum Line.

Returning fan favorites include Rudolph himself, sponsored by Thompson Coburn LLP, the Petosky Steel Drum Band, The Cirque Experience/Wheel Jam, and more.

Celebrity appearances along the parade route include one of the most renowned groups of all time, Kool & The Gang who will perform Celebration, a fitting song for the occasion. The diverse entertainment lineup also includes the American hip hop/pop rap duo from Atlanta, Tag Team, plus Grammy-nominated singer, actress, and Broadway star Deborah Cox, and American Idol finalist and Illinois native, Grace Kinstler.

Additional performers appearing during the television broadcast-only will include the cast from Broadway in Chicago's upcoming production of Frozen, Chicago Theatre's Cirque: Twas the Night Before, Chicagoland dance teams and Teatro ZinZanni.

Santa Claus presented by Enjoy Illinois soars down the route to officially signal the start of the holiday season before the grand conclusion featuring a spectacular fireworks show shining over the Chicago River.

COVID Protocols During Lights Festival

Guests attending any of the Lights Festival events will be asked to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, throughout the Lights Festival footprint, including The Wrigley Building Centennial Plaza, Lights Festival Lane, and along the parade route.

How To Watch From Home

The parade will air on ABC 7 Chicago on Sunday, November 21 at 6 p.m. CT, Saturday, December 11 at 6 p.m. CT, and on Christmas Day at 8 a.m. CT. Additionally, the 30th Annual BMO Magnificent Mile Lights Festival® broadcast will air in 193 markets around the country throughout the holiday season, reaching nearly 100% of the country, plus Toronto, Canada, with repeat airings in multiple markets.

The nationally televised event will be hosted by ABC 7 Eyewitness News Anchors Alan Krashesky and Cheryl Burton on Sunday, November 21 from 6-7 p.m. CT on ABC 7 Chicago. Anchors Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini will capture magic from the street. The broadcast opens with a performance from Broadway in Chicago's Frozen and closes with a performance from Kool & The Gang.

The Lights Festival parade will also be streamed on abc7chicago.com and will be available on-demand and on the ABC 7 Chicago app. Viewers can find their local broadcast times at TheMagnificentMile.com or check their local listings to relive the magic.



For a complete schedule of events and special holiday offers from area businesses, visit TheMagnificentMile.com ; and follow The Magnificent Mile on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Walt Disney World® Resort

Walt Disney World Resort, The Most Magical Place on Earth, is a contiguous, nearly 40-square-mile, world-class entertainment and recreation destination featuring four theme parks (Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park); two water adventure parks (Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park); more than 25 resort hotels; 63 holes of golf on four championship courses; two full-service spas; Disney's Wedding Pavilion; ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex; and Disney Springs, a shopping-dining-entertainment complex. Located in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 20 miles southwest of Orlando, Walt Disney World Resort opened Oct. 1, 1971.

About BMO Harris Bank

BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through more than 500 branches and fee-free access to over 40,000 ATMs across the United States. BMO Harris Bank's commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and mid-market focus throughout the United States. For more information about BMO Harris Bank, visit the company fact sheet. Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Harris Bank N.A. Member FDIC. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, a highly diversified financial services provider with total assets of CDN$971 billion as of July 31, 2021.

About The Magnificent Mile®

The Magnificent Mile® is Chicago's premier destination, offering more than 460 stores, 275 restaurants, 60 hotels, unique museums and entertaining attractions to more than 20 million visitors each year. As one of the Great Avenues of the World®, The Magnificent Mile district features extraordinary shopping, critically acclaimed dining, world-class hotel accommodations, seasonal event campaigns and exceptional urban landscaping with more than 52 separate parkway gardens that reflect the changing seasons and complement the unique architectural beauty of Chicago. For more information, visit TheMagnificentMile.com or follow The Magnificent Mile on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About The Magnificent Mile Association Organizer of BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival®, The Magnificent Mile Association is a private, non-profit membership organization with a mission of preserving, promoting, and enhancing one of Chicago's most unique neighborhoods. The organization represents 700 members including retailers; hotels; restaurants; popular attractions; and commercial, institutional and residential properties. For more information, visit www.themagnificentmileassociation.com.

