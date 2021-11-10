Covestro Launches New Durable Materials for Medical Device Housings and Hardware

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Covestro, a leading polymer company, today announced the launch of new durable materials for medical devices housings and hardware. The new Makrolon® M6011 FR, a medical polycarbonate, and Makroblend® M5005 FR, a medical polycarbonate/polyester blend, offer a differentiated composition of properties that improve chemical resistance while using next-generation flame retardants.

Covestro offers a broad portfolio of materials for medical devices. ©stanislav_uvarov

Covestro offers more than 50 years of polycarbonate manufacturing experience in the medical devices industry, and today's product launch underscores the company's commitment to continuing to build its global portfolio to bridge gaps in this market. As Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) rise and the COVID-19 pandemic persists, these two new materials provide improved disinfectant resistance in response to today's challenging market requirements for housings of medical devices.

The new polycarbonate materials now comprise the most stringent UL rating – UL 94 V-0 – and next-generation flame retardancy compared to previous in-market products. In addition, these medical-grade products offer enhanced impact strength, increased rigidity, as well as UV resistance and improved flowability.

"The value proposition for these new durable materials is two-fold," said Irving Paz Chagoya, Covestro's Healthcare Segment Manager in EMEA. "First, these products use next-generation phosphorous based flame retardants. Second, these new polycarbonate materials comprise a variety of attributes—improved chemical resistance, impact strength, heat resistance, and so on—in a single solution."

To learn more how your company can bolster its medical device disinfectant resistance through new housing materials from Covestro, please register for this upcoming webinar on November 30, 2021, at 9 a.m. ET: WEBINAR: Improve Medical Device Disinfectant Resistance (ulprospector.com)

