A Tribeca Lawsuit Loan Can Help When Life Takes an Unexpected Detour

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When you have to go to court over a car accident, a lawsuit loan from Tribeca Capital can help you avoid financial potholes along the way.

Tribeca Capital Group, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Tribeca Capital Group, LLC)

Our nation's highways are dangerous places. One wrong move and a motorist's life is changed forever. The Federal Highway Administration reports an average of 5,891,000 motor vehicle accidents each year. More than 2.3 million people end up in emergency rooms. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that in 2019 (the latest year for which data is available), car accidents resulted in 36,835 fatalities.

The NHTSA determined that driver error causes 94% of car accidents. The leading causes of car accident fatalities and serious injuries include:

five seconds . Distracted driving. By far, more accidents result from texting. NHTSA estimates that when a driver texts, he takes his eyes off the road for a full

52 minutes as a result of drunk driving. Driving under the influence. In the US, someone dies everyas a result of drunk driving.

circadian rhythm , occurring most often in the late afternoon and between midnight and 6 am . Driver fatigue. Accidents are tied to our, occurring most often in the late afternoon and

Poor decision making. The decision to speed, run traffic lights and stop signs, pass other vehicles, or tailgate can have disastrous consequences.

Many of these unfortunate accidents result in lawsuits against those responsible. But lawsuits take time. The Department of Justice found that it takes an average of two years for personal injury matters to reach trial. In the meantime, car accident victims are often left to fend for themselves financially.

According to Rory Donadio, President of Tribeca Capital, "When you get hit by a drunk driver or someone who drifts over the center line while he's texting his girlfriend, your immediate concern should be getting well and getting your life back. Instead, you're worried about replacing income, paying medical bills, and fixing your car." Those are the obvious expenses. The staggering hidden costs of car crashes are often not apparent until the broken glass has long since been swept away. These include emergency medical transportation, car rentals, physical rehabilitation, treatment for PTSD, increased insurance premiums, legal fees, and sadly, sometimes funeral expenses.

Many car accident victims are in no position financially to overcome these massive speed bumps. A lawsuit loan from Tribeca Capital can help manage the large and small expenses that arise after a car accident. A lawsuit loan can also help with the costs of living life, like rent, groceries, and whatever will help manage an accident victim's needs until the case settles.

Applying to Tribeca for a no-risk car accident lawsuit loan is easy. The application is available at tribecalawsuitloans.com or call (866) 388-2288. Tribeca's experienced loan specialists will work with applicants and their attorneys to make the road to settlement as smooth as possible.

Contact: Rory Donadio, CEO

Email: rory.donadio@tribecacapllc.com

Phone: (866)388-2288

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tribeca Capital Group, LLC