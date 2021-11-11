Arbe To Participate In The Roth Technology & Agtech Answers Virtual Event

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) ("Arbe"), a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Solutions, today announced that Kobi Marenko, Chief Executive Officer, will be attending the 10th Annual Roth Technology & Inaugural AgTech Answers Virtual Event.

Event: Roth 10 th Annual Technology & Agtech Answers Virtual Event

Date: November 16-18, 2021

Presentation: 1x1 meetings – by invitation only

Location: Virtual Event

The event will consist of 1-on-1 / small-group meetings.

This format will provide investors the opportunity to hear from and meet with executive management from more than 100 private and public companies. Meetings will consist of 40-minute management-investor video conference calls. This will provide participants with extensive interaction with executive management to gain in-depth insights.

To learn more and submit a registration request for one on ones, visit https://www.roth.com/techagtechvirtual or contact your ROTH sales team contact to sign up.

About ROTH Capital Partners

Roth Capital Partners, LLC ("Roth") is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Roth is privately held and employee owned. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com .

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe's imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has an estimated projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "project," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including any statements made at the conference described in this press release, are forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risk factors and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and the additional risk described in Arbe's prospectus dated November 2, 2021, which was filed by Arbe with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2021, as well as the other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

