Edifier Honored with Four CES Innovation Awards at CES 2022

RICHMOND, BC, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edifier, the award-winning manufacturer of premium sound systems and bookshelf speakers, today announces that four of their newest products, the NeoBuds Pro true wireless earbuds, MC500 sound console, MP230 portable speaker and M100 Plus portable waterproof speaker, were selected as Innovation Award Honorees for CES 2022.

"This is an immense honor for the brand as we always strive to provide our consumers with cutting edge technology and sound design all at a price point that they can afford," says Edifier's CTO, Stanley Wen. "With our years of research within the audio industry, bringing consumers high quality audio products has always been part of our core values. We also seek to remain at the forefront and incorporate the latest technology and features into each of our products for the purest sounds in their respective classes."



In the $138 Billion global audio market, Edifier's team of research and design experts always put the consumer's needs first. As hybrid work environments continue to proliferate, the need for premium headphones and portable speakers are at an all time high. The NeoBuds Pro are one of the first ever hi-res audio certified true wireless earbuds on the market, which provides users everything they need for a remote work environment. Whether in the office, at home or on the go, the earbuds's six microphone setup combined with its active noise cancelling performance of up to 42dB, the NeoBuds Pro provides crystal clear audio for any one-on-one or conference call while also detecting and eliminating all interfering noises.



Within the speaker category, The MP230 and M100 Plus were created to better fit consumers with varying needs. The MP230 seamlessly blends portability with the design and technology of wood-framed bookshelf speakers, creating unrivaled soundscapes that can match nearly any aesthetic.



For those with a more adventurous spirit, the M100 Plus provides high quality sound with minimum distortion in a portable, palm sized package. With its durable, double woven lanyard and IPX7 rating, the M100 Plus are the waterproof portable speakers that you will want attached to yourself or bag on your next outing.



With the brand also continuing to expand its audio services, Edifier is showcasing its first ever livesteaming sound console and mixer to further assist streamers with their audio needs. As the MC500's innovative design matches any streamer's aesthetic, now sound effects, audio control and more are all at the steamer's disposal, allowing for a more integrated, intuitive and interactive livestream.