GrubMarket Acquires Oakport Transportation to Expand Transportation and Logistics Capabilities amidst Disruptions to Global Supply Chains GrubMarket acquires Oakport Transportation, a major transportation and logistics service provider with offices in Washington, Oregon and California, to provide more comprehensive trucking and refrigerated storage services to produce and meat wholesalers, distributors, grocery stores, and restaurants in the West Coast and nationwide.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announced it has completed the acquisition of Oakland, CA-based Oakport Transportation, a provider of comprehensive trucking and logistics services that stores and ships produce throughout California, the Pacific Northwest, British Columbia, and Nevada, plus selected routes throughout the rest of the U.S. for certain seasonal items. GrubMarket will leverage Oakport's facilities and logistics networks to address the supply chain challenges introduced by recent trucking shortages, route congestion and skyrocketing consumer demand for fresh food.

The timing of this acquisition is of paramount importance. The coronavirus pandemic has exposed massive vulnerabilities in the supply chain ecosystem, impacting and dislocating shipping routes, ports, warehouses, and trucking lines. The shortages in key transportation and logistics resources have spiked transportation costs and ultimately consumer prices. Oakport Transportation provides critical services such as load and LTL volume delivery, refrigerated storage for perishable goods, cross docking, and load consolidation. After the acquisition, the business will continue to be managed by its current leadership team.

"We are excited to join the GrubMarket team and welcome the opportunities brought forth by GrubMarket's robust technology platform and network. We are constantly striving to be the most dependable trucking and logistics partner for our customers. We are thrilled to learn that GrubMarket shares this same goal. We sincerely look forward to joining the GrubMarket team and bringing more efficient, reliable and cost-effective logistics services to GrubMarket's suppliers and end customers," said Sal Rizzo, CEO of Oakport Transportation.

According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: "Over the past few years, we've seen the stress on global logistics brought about by COVID-19. Moving perishable products around the country is complex and difficult, and requires predictability and precision. Oakport Transportation is a leader in providing high-quality transportation and logistics services. They are reliable and highly influential in the produce space, and we are excited for them to join the GrubMarket family. This acquisition enables GrubMarket to further strengthen our producer relationships on the West Coast, expand our internal fleets and warehouse capacity, and become a leader in transportation and logistics services for the underserved food producer and supplier market. Together, we will overcome the disruption plaguing the current supply chain and make a greater impact on the evolution and transformation of the American food supply chain industry."

Oakport's transportation and logistics offerings will be integrated into GrubMarket's eCommerce and software product family, which already includes the innovative and proprietary WholesaleWare software suite, the company's software-as-a-service platform that provides food industry wholesalers and distributors with seamless financial management, easy-to-use sales and online ordering features, precise inventory management, lot traceability and tracking, grower accounting, and automated routing and logistics tools.

About GrubMarket

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology company operating in the space of food supply chain ecommerce for both business customers and end consumers, as well as providing related software-as-a-service solutions to digitally transform the American food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Missouri, Massachusetts, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and British Columbia (Canada), with plans to expand to other parts of the U.S., Canada, and other parts of the world.

