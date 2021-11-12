Gamut Expands Use Of iSpot To Deliver Next Generation Outcome-based Measurement With Launch Of New Foot Traffic Measurement Capability Gamut's Market-Leading Location Visitation Measurement Sets New Standard for the Local OTT Advertising Industry

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamut, The Leader in Local OTT, today announced an expansion of its measurement capabilities via a partnership with iSpot, the leading real-time TV ad measurement and attribution company. Gamut, which recently integrated iSpot's unified, cross-platform measurement featuring location data from PlaceIQ, can now measure the ability of local OTT and linear TV campaigns to drive visits to retail locations.

The company will now provide its advertisers with the ability to measure the effectiveness of their OTT campaigns at driving business outcomes ranging from digital touchpoints to consumers entering physical retail locations. Delivered in Gamut's best-in-class, real time dashboard, Gamut TOTAL CONNECT, advertisers will have the capacity to measure the optimal frequency needed to drive the highest OTT conversion rates and compare them to their linear TV media campaigns.

"Showing advertisers the unique reach and additional exposures we provide, coupled with actual data showing how often these ad exposures resulted in foot traffic, enables our clients to invest confidently in locally targeted OTT," said Soo Jin Oh, President at Gamut. "We now have the technology to run hyper-local targeting and personalized messaging at massive scale. This can create a more authentic connection with consumers and a greater likelihood of desired outcomes."

Using iSpot's Unified Measurement Platform, Gamut has already provided thousands of customers with the power to measure the true incremental reach of their OTT campaigns, a highly important KPI when determining the media mix of OTT and linear TV. Gamut's new integration of foot traffic measurement now takes business-outcome measurement one important step further and enables clients to directly connect their local OTT advertising campaigns to sales activities.

"Businesses want the ability to see how many people their ads reach, how often their messages are seen and the net impact that has on their opportunities to speak to customers," says Stu Schwartzapfel, SVP of Media Partnerships at iSpot. "Gamut is leaning into that ability to give customers what they want, and in doing so is lowering the barriers to entry for local and regional businesses and brands that want to optimize their spend using Gamut's products."

Gamut's attribution offering leverages a massive database of verified TV ad airings provided by iSpot's real-time catalogue which is correlated with PlaceIQ's location information generated from millions of opted-in devices and venues throughout the U.S.

"Today, TV advertisers need the same kind of performance indicators available in other channels, so we're especially excited to be working with Gamut and iSpot to help them meet the growing needs of their local OTT advertising clients," said Brian Bradtke, VP of Partner Development at PlaceIQ. "Where and how consumers shop continues to change, making location data and insights a crucial part of any optimized OTT campaign."

As local OTT media consumption grows rapidly in the U.S., Gamut, with its award-winning local OTT product, Gamut TOTAL®, continues to invest in and build industry-leading product innovations that allow it to meet client needs and win in the marketplace. Through Gamut's proprietary attribution and measurement tools, advertisers can now achieve a richer understanding of consumers, intelligently target the right audiences, and drive their return on ad spend.

ABOUT GAMUT

Gamut, the Leader in Local OTT, is a solutions-based advertising organization focused on connecting brands to their most relevant consumers and communities, across all platforms. Gamut and its award-winning OTT product, Gamut TOTAL®, empower advertisers through guaranteed premium inventory, advanced fraud-free options and maximized campaign performance. Gamut's exceptional ability to deliver effective advertising campaigns starts with knowledge and experience gained over 20 years in the digital space and founded on a century of success. Gamut aligns with industry-leading sister companies CoxReps and Cox Media Group to provide advertisers with a holistic approach to reaching key audiences. For more information about Gamut, please visit: www.gamut.media.

ABOUT ISPOT.TV

iSpot.tv is the market leader in real-time television advertising measurement and attribution. The company's always-on platform measures impressions and attention for all TV ads in a unified manner across linear, time-shifted, VOD, CTV, Streaming and OTT environments. iSpot.tv's TV attribution solution enables advertisers and TV networks to plan, optimize and transact on business-outcome measures. The company delivers its solution in real-time via intuitive and modern dashboards as well as APIs and customized analytics. iSpot.tv has hundreds of brands and all major TV networks licensing its enterprise solution.



ABOUT PLACEIQ

PlaceIQ is a leading data and technology provider that powers critical business and marketing decisions with location data, analytics, and insights. An early industry pioneer, PlaceIQ has become the standard for fueling better outcomes for marketers, analysts, and publishers through powerful, location-based consumer insights, real-world measurement, and attribution. With PlaceIQ, companies can uncover opportunities within the consumer journey by learning about and connecting with location-based audiences, measuring real-world ROI, and applying insights that drive intelligent marketing and successful business outcomes. For more information, visit www.placeiq.com

