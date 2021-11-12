James Hardie Industries Celebrates Grand Opening Of New U.S. Headquarters JB Pritzker, Governor of Illinois, joined CEO Dr. Jack Truong, to mark the official ribbon cutting for the new state-of-the-art Chicago office

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX), the world's #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions, recently celebrated the official opening of its new state-of-the-art US headquarters in Chicago, Illinois. Featuring remarks from James Hardie CEO Dr. Jack Truong and Governor JB Pritzker, the event marked a significant milestone in the global corporation's strategic transformation to a consumer brand.

James Hardie executives are joined by the Governor of Illinois to celebrate the ribbon cutting of James Hardie’s new US headquarters in Chicago: Joe Blasko (General Counsel), Amy Lamparske (Vice President of Marketing), JB Pritzker (Governor of Illinois), Dr. Jack Truong (Chief Executive Officer), Julie Katigan (Chief Human Resources Offer), Jason Miele (Chief Financial Officer).

The company's 68,000-square-foot office at 303 East Wacker overlooks Lake Michigan and the Chicago River, and supports the brand's focus on the consumer and market-led innovation, enabled by collaboration and the cross-functional teamwork of its more than 5,000 employees around the world.

"On LaSalle Street, we used to look at buildings, now we have unobstructed views of the river and of downtown Chicago. On a clear day, we can see Lake Michigan for miles, this is very intentional," remarked Dr. Jack Truong during the ribbon cutting ceremony. "In moving to this location, we were determined to elevate and enlarge our perspective. We wanted to look beyond building exteriors, to the neighborhoods where our customers and employees live and work. We wanted to focus on the needs of the trade, of course, but also to lift our gaze to the homeowner, whose dreams we intend to fulfill."

The state of Illinois will play a significant role in James Hardie's transformation and continued expansion. In addition to the new corporate offices in Chicago where the company's leadership is based, there is a James Hardie manufacturing plant in Peru, Illinois.

Governor JB Pritzker remarked, "I'm exceptionally proud to join James Hardie in celebrating the official grand opening of their new U.S. headquarters in downtown Chicago. Replanting roots in our great city only reaffirms that Illinois is a best state to build and expand a business. James Hardies' commitment to building more with less is embedded in their approach to sustainable manufacturing. It's this vision that builds on the manufacturing legacy of our state, as we provide impetus for the nation's carbon-free production future. I look forward to many years of collaboration and growth."

Marking more than fifteen years of partnership with Habitat for Humanity, James Hardie leadership presented a check for $100,000 to Habitat for Humanity Chicago. In addition, company leadership recognized Veteran's Day by presenting a check for $100,000 to the Wounded Warrior Project.

With "James Hardie" signage now prominently displayed atop 303 East Wacker, the James Hardie brand is now part of the Chicago skyline. The company is currently hiring for dozens of new roles at its new state-of-the-art office with openings across many job sectors, including IT, finance, marketing, communications, supply chain, HR, legal and more.

JB Pritzker, Governor of Illinois, speaks at ribbon cutting for James Hardie’s new US headquarters in Chicago.

James Hardie CEO Dr. Jack Truong discusses the company’s transformation during celebration for James Hardie’s new US headquarters in Chicago.

Amy Lamparske (VP of Marketing, James Hardie), JB Pritzker (Governor of Illinois) and Dr. Jack Truong (Chief Executive Officer) celebrate official opening of new James Hardie US headquarters in Chicago.

