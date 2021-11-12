NewLink Delivers Keynote Speech at United Nations Climate Change Conference 2021

As the only internet company invited from the energy industry in China, NewLink demonstrated the link between digital practices and carbon neutrality

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NewLink, China's fastest growing online energy technology company, was invited to the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2021 where it delivered a keynote speech themed, Smart Energy Network to Boost Carbon Neutrality, revealing the innovative practice of carbon emissions reduction that can boost transportation energy to achieve carbon neutrality.

The day prior to the delivered speech, China and the United States released the China-U.S. Joint Glasgow Declaration on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s during the ongoing 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, to promote cooperation and multilateral progress through the joint creation of a Working Group on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s. As transportation accounts for 16.2% of all global emissions, NewLink believes its digital technology experience and expertise in achieving zero carbon can bring a win-win solution to industrial partners and end users.

With the mission of realizing zero-carbon energy through digitalization, NewLink has devised a business scope structured with "two networks, one supply chain and one neutralization," that promotes fossil energy carbon emissions reduction, the use of new energy, and carbon neutrality in transportation energy. NewLink continues to lead the digital energy industry, winning honors including the Global Top 500 New Energy Companies and unicorn company status domestically in China as well as overseas.

NewLink has built up its products and services laying out an upstream and downstream industrial supply chain since its founding in 2016 and forged two digital energy supply networks named Tuanyou and Kuaidian, along with a digitalized energy supply chain with NewLink Logistics as the foundation. Both Tuanyou and Kuaidian feature mobile app functionality and The Tuanyou App ranks 79th in China's Top 100 Apps of User Traffic Value, the No. 1 spot among energy industry apps; while the Kuaidian App made it into the Top 3 in China's Electrical Supply App Rankings in October, while also taking the spot among independent charging applications.

Recently, NewLink has also partnered with SGS Group, the internationally renowned inspection, testing, and certification organization, to jointly explore carbon neutrality standards and regulations in the transportation and energy industry, helping the energy industry to achieve the "dual carbon" goal.

View original content:

SOURCE Newlink Group