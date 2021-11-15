BGL Announces the Sale of Agmet Metals

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Agmet Metals (Agmet), a specialty processor of industrial by-products, including electric vehicle batteries, that recovers nickel, cobalt, and other valuable metals. BGL's Metals & Metals Processing team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Agmet in the process. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction highlights the deep experience of the BGL team with businesses operating in the metal recycling sector.

"In our search for the best Metals investment banking team in the U.S., BGL was the clear choice," said Agmet founder Michael Agin. "They demonstrated their experience and knowledge in the metal recycling sector throughout the process, and we are very pleased with the outcome. Our new partnership will enable us to advance our goal of becoming a dominant player in the Metal recycling world."

Headquartered in Oakwood, Ohio, Agmet is a processor of industrial by-product, concentrating valuable metal units — including nickel, cobalt, and copper — to produce a low-cost, custom-formulated nickel raw material for nickel smelters. With its proprietary pyro-metallurgical process, the company can process hazardous and non-hazardous by-products such as nickel filtercakes, catalysts, liquid solutions, and electric vehicle (EV) battery scrap into valuable metal units without generating additional waste. Generators of industrial by-products rely on Agmet to divert by-product streams from landfills, thereby reducing material costs and environmental liability, and improving public perception.

