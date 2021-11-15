California Credit Union Launches Holiday Toy Drive In Partnership with Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union, in partnership with the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, invites you to make a difference in a child's life this holiday season by participating in its Holiday Toy Drive.

Through December 17th, California Credit Union encourages community members to drop off a new, unwrapped toy to any of its branch locations in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Donations needed include toys or gifts appropriate for any age, up to 17 years old. All gifts will be distributed during the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club annual holiday celebration on December 21st. A complete list of California Credit Union locations is available here.

"We hope everyone will pick up an extra gift during their early holiday shopping and drop it off at a branch to help us make the holidays bright for all the kids and families participating in Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club programs," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "The holidays are a challenging time for many, and simply adding one gift to your list can bring holiday magic to a child's life. Together, we can make sure the holidays are a special, joy-filled time for the children in our community."

This year, the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club plans to distribute over 600 holiday gifts to the Club families it serves in communities across Northeast Los Angeles. The organization's mission is to inspire and enable all youth, especially from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, care and responsible members of the community. Throughout the pandemic, it has provided weekly food distribution to anyone in need, as well as helped children and teens access technology, complete schoolwork and receive tutoring. Classes for teens include gang prevention, Relationship Smarts, social interaction, wellness, the arts, and physical fitness. For more information about the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, please visit labgc.org.

More information about California Credit Union's Holiday Toy Drive can be found here.

