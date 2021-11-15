King's Hawaiian, Cass Information Systems, Elanco, and NFI Industries Choose Boomi to Accelerate Modernization

CHESTERBROOK, Pa. , Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomi , the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced that national bakery King's Hawaiian; Cass Information Systems, a leading global provider of transportation, energy, telecom, and waste invoice payment and information services; Elanco, a global leader in animal health; and NFI Industries, a leading supply chain solutions provider, are among the newest customers that have chosen Boomi to accelerate their modernization initiatives. These industry leaders are now relying on Boomi's low-code, cloud-native integration platform to instantly connect data, applications, people, and things to help speed integrations, achieve more efficient workflows, create engaging experiences, and drive better business outcomes.

When organizations connect data across hybrid digital environments, they are able to gain new insights, break down business silos, and streamline processes to better serve customers, employees, and partners – and reach their business goals. The Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform is setting new standards for intelligent connectivity and automation by enabling organizations to quickly and easily connect data, people, applications, and systems to eliminate complexity, accelerate time to value, and empower developers and line of business users. Over the last two years, the amount of metadata Boomi has processed in data transactions has doubled, with Boomi customers deploying 44% more integrations in 2021 compared to the previous year, and processing 4.8 billion integrations every month on the Boomi platform.

Empowering Business Transformation Around the World

With more than 18,000 customers and 800 partners worldwide, and a growing Boomiverse™ community of more than 100,000 members , Boomi continues to drive operational efficiencies, empower data-driven business decisions, and deliver seamless and engaging customer experiences. The company's 95% customer renewal rate, 95% customer satisfaction rate, and existing customer expansion growth rate of 60% are a testament to Boomi's commitment to customer success.

"The ability to unlock the value of disconnected data has become a business imperative, and those that can do it at speed and scale will ultimately win," said Chris McNabb, CEO at Boomi. "We're honored to have organizations – from cities to utilities – trust us to power their integrated experiences and connect everyone, to everything, anywhere, instantly."

Connecting Hybrid Digital Environments

Boomi's integration platform as a service (iPaaS) connects everything within a digital ecosystem so that organizations can achieve better business outcomes, faster. The cloud-native platform connects on-premises and cloud systems, applications, databases, and other endpoints to accelerate data migrations and digital modernization initiatives. Boomi ensures everyone always has access to what they need by providing end-to-end capabilities that include integration, master data management, data quality governance, B2B/EDI network management, API management, and workflow automation.

