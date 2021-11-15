Oblique Therapeutics is thrilled to strengthen its commercial teams to realize its ambitious goals

Oblique Therapeutics is thrilled to strengthen its commercial teams to realize its ambitious goals

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oblique Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on new antibody medicines for severe diseases with large unmet medical needs, is delighted to introduce newcomers in charge of Investors Relations Management and Business Development activities to reinforce it commercial activities

Oblique Therapeutics welcomes Cecilia Larsson who has joined the business team as IRM-Investors Relations Manager at the Gothenburg Office. Cecilia has extensive business relationship customer experience, and will be a great addition to Oblique's business team. Cecilia will be working on managing investors relations from the Gothenburg Office.

Another newcomer to complete the business team is Dr. Mats Lindskog. He will assume the role of CBO- Chief Business Officer working out of the Stockholm Office. Mats holds a Ph.D in biotechnology from KTH and has a strong and relevant professional backgound from the pharma industry.

Both Cecilia and Mats will bring in just the kind of talent and professional experience that Oblique Therapeutics is looking for to increase its business and investor relations activities. The whole Oblique Therapeutics team wishes them warmly welcome and the best of luck and success in their professional endeavors.

About Oblique Therapeutics

Oblique Therapeutics is a privately held Swedish biotech company developing innovative new medicines for severe diseases with a large unmet medical need focusing on pain and advanced cancer. The company uses Abiprot®, an in-house-invented, next-generation antibody platform that can generate antibodies with programmed function against the full human proteome. The portfolio comprises several antibody candidates and the small molecule OT-1096 in triple-negative breast cancer. In addition, two antibody programs are run in R&D collaborations with pharma companies. Oblique Therapeutics makes medicines that matter to patients. https://obliquet.com/

For more information, please contact:

Prof Owe Orwar

Founder and CEO

owe@obliquet.com

Cecilia Larsson

IRM - Investors Relations Manager

cecilia@obliquet.com

Mats Lindskog

CBO - Chief Business Officer

mats.lindskog@obliquet.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View original content:

SOURCE Oblique Therapeutics AB