vTail Healthcare Telecommunications App Launches in the US Dental Market

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vTail, the Healthcare Communications App connecting healthcare professionals directly to medical products companies, is expanding into its second medical specialty arena in the USA – Dentistry.

Healthcare. Better Connected. (PRNewsfoto/vTail Healthcare Communications, Inc)

Barry Wolfenson, vTail CEO, states, "We are excited to bring our truly unique app to the dental community, and I applaud our team for the incredible amount of work they did in a short amount of time to expand our offering beyond our initial launch market of advanced wound care. Given the new-normal that exists in the world of healthcare, we are proud that our solution has helped remove the key points of friction between clinicians and company reps. As a result, we're seeing more frequent engagement with less hassle for everybody. Given the size and dynamics of the dental market, we are confident in the value our platform will deliver to our customers and investors."

There are over 120,000 clinically practicing dentists in the US today. The dental industry suffered early on during the pandemic with the lack of PPE and mandated office closures. Dentists typically have less access to manufacturers that hospital systems do. When practices started reopening, new protocols for cleaning and disinfection made it challenging to bring in sales or service professionals.

Chief Marketing Officer for vTail, Michael McCarthy, MBA states, "Our research suggests dental professionals and companies will eagerly embrace vTail. Dentistry needs support and time saving efficiencies which the vTail app can easily provide. On any given day, a dental office can house upwards of 10,000 individual branded products from hundreds of different manufacturers. We want dental professionals to have an easy, intuitive way to get what they need from manufacturers on a timely basis, without searching for representatives'business cards. We're also providing dentists with a searchable product database and a newsfeed which provides relevant content to dentists, dental specialists, registered dental hygienists and office managers."

vTail is free to all healthcare professionals. The HIPAA-enabled app has built-in safeguards that allows clinicians to communicate with companies without needing to share their personal phone numbers or receiving unwanted inbound calls or emails.

About vTail:

vTail (www.vtail.co) is a newly launched digital healthcare communications platform designed to connect healthcare professionals (HCPs) with representatives from the medical technology, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostics industries. The company's early launch focus has been in medical technologies in the US, having now launched in the advanced wound care and dental markets, and planning to launch into the orthopedics market. In 2022, the app will move into more clinical areas and into international markets. vTail was selected as a Top 10 Clinical Communications & Collaboration Solution Provider for 2021 by MD Tech Review.

For Media Enquiries, please contact: michael@vtail.co

SOURCE vTail