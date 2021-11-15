Yadea to attend EICMA 2021 with Latest Electric Two-Wheel innovations

MILAN, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea, the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, will showcase its latest R&D advancements at the upcoming International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition ("EICMA"), from November 23-28 in Milan. This will mark the third consecutive year that Yadea has participated in EICMA, and represents an important milestone for the brand as it continues to expand its footprint in global markets.

In a poster published across social media, Yadea invited its audience to "Electrify Your Life" at Hall22'M12, along with a silhouette of what is believed to be its Y1S enterprise vehicle. This teaser suggests that the newly released Y1S will be highlighted at EICMA 2021.

"We are delighted to once again take part in EICMA. As the industry's biggest platform, EICMA is an opportunity for us to showcase our newest products and technologies on the world stage. We know that partners and customers are waiting with bated breath to discover the latest innovations from our brand, and this year's exhibition will not disappoint," said Aska Zeng, General Manager of Yadea.

EICMA has long been recognized as the most important global trade fair for the two-wheel sector and after being postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, the 2021 edition is back as expected. Yadea first took part in EICMA in 2015 and has continuously exhibited since 2018 — earning it the reputation as a beacon of innovation for electric two-wheelers.

With continuous efforts in innovation and R&D, Yadea has kept surprising EICMA with eye-catching products. During EICMA 2018, Yadea debuted its then-flagship G5 series to widespread acclaim, which made waves thanks to its sleek design and colorways, cutting-edge motorcycle technologies, and leading safety performance system. The company then followed this up with the chic C1S vehicle at EICMA 2019. Empowered by a Red Dot-winning KISKA design, intelligent power management system and premium components, the C1S dazzled the industry with its refined and sporty ride.

Yadea's exhibition at EICMA 2021 will continue the brand's legacy of innovation with the expected debut of the Y1S. Launched earlier this month, the Y1S is the first of its kind to be specifically designed and developed for commercial applications. With a highly adaptable, expandable design and advanced safety features, the Y1S is poised to revolutionize the riding experience for different users.

In addition, 2021 also saw Yadea roll out its Graphene 3.0 battery technology, which boasts ultra-low temperature resistance; and the Huan Huan product series, powered by Gogoro battery swapping technology, offers an on-demand electric refueling experience. As to which products and technologies will be unveiled at the exhibition, attendees will have to wait and see. However, one thing is for certain: Yadea will continue to help more people "Electrify Your Life" at EICMA 2021 and beyond.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. To date, Yadea has sold products to 50 million users in over 80 countries, and has a network of 35,000+ retailers worldwide. Sales from Yadea products have helped save 9.07 million tons of petrol and eliminate 31.06 million tons of CO2 emissions — the equivalent of planting 31.06 billion trees. With a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for mankind.

