Canaan Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Third Quarter 2021 Operating and Financial Highlights
Total computing power sold was 6.7 million Thash/s, up 128.4% from 2.9 million Thash/s in the same period of 2020 and up 12.9% from 5.9 million Thash/s in the second quarter of 2021, setting a new record. The robust year-over-year and sequential increases were mainly driven by the solid market demand and the delivery of Bitcoin mining machines.
As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,698.5 million (US$263.6 million), up 334.0% compared to RMB391.3 million as of December 31, 2020, primarily due to a larger number of down payments received by the Company as a result of the larger volume of sales orders of Bitcoin mining machines.
Total net revenues were RMB1,317.6 million (US$204.5 million), representing an increase of 708.2% from RMB163.0 million in the same period of 2020, and an increase of 21.8% from RMB1,081.8 million in the second quarter of 2021.
Gross profit was RMB741.7 million (US$115.1 million) compared to a gross loss of RMB17.0 million in the same period of 2020 and a gross profit of RMB427.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing a sequential growth of 73.3%.
Net income was RMB467.2 million (US$72.5 million), compared to a net loss of RMB86.4 million in the same period of 2020 and a net income of RMB167.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing a sequential growth of 179.3%.
Non-GAAP adjusted net income was RMB587.5 million (US$91.2 million), compared to a non-GAAP adjusted net loss of RMB84.8 million in the same period of 2020 and a non-GAAP adjusted net income of RMB320.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing a sequential growth of 83.6%.
Mr. Nangeng Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canaan, commented, "In the third quarter, we continued to navigate through various market and regulatory dynamics, and achieved new highs in multiple operating and financial metrics. Our total computing power sold set another record high to 6.7 million Thash/s in the quarter, while we are increasingly diversifying our global presence. Our expanded footprint is due to our proactive strategic shift to global markets, effective business development, and enhanced relationship with existing clients. Moreover, we have started to extend our collaboration with key clients to joint mining, get further involved in the industry value chain by leveraging our computing solution advantages. Meanwhile, in light of the ongoing IC supply disruptions, we remain steadfast in expanding our cooperation with suppliers and securing the stability of our supply chain. As an integral part of our strategy, we continued to bolster our innovative capabilities by adding elite talents to our R&D team. We will stay vigilant to both challenges and opportunities as we grow in this fast-developing space."
Mr. James Jin Cheng, Chief Financial Officer of Canaan, stated, "Despite various challenges in the third quarter, we achieved a strong quarter with topline result reaching a new high to RMB1,317.6 million. We also further improved our profit level, evidenced by a robust gross profit of RMB741.7 million, and a non-GAAP adjusted net income of RMB587.5 million. Underpinned by our excellent sales and market development, our improved cash position enables us to drive operation and buffer market volatilities. While we delivered an outstanding performance, we are also cognizant of potential risks, including price pressure and instability from the supply front, bitcoin price fluctuation, regulatory changes in different countries, etc. To preemptively mitigate these risks, we have enhanced our partnership with our suppliers, tapped into the mining business, and strategically advanced our business development in the global markets. With our extensive experience in the industry, efficient financial management, right strategies and effective execution, we are confident to overcome headwinds and generate long-term value for both the industry and our shareholders."
Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Total net revenues in the third quarter of 2021 increased by 708.2% to RMB1,317.6 million (US$204.5 million) from RMB163.0 million in the same period of 2020, and up 21.8% compared to RMB1,081.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly due to the continuous increase in total computing power sold and average selling price per Thash/s.
Cost of revenues in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB575.9 million (US$89.4 million), representing an increase of 219.9% from RMB180.0 million in the same period of 2020 and a decrease of 11.9% from RMB653.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase in cost of revenues was in line with revenue growth. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was attributable to bill-of-material (BOM) cost efficiency with the improved product yield rate.
Gross profit in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB741.7 million (US$115.1 million) compared to a gross loss of RMB17.0 million in the same period of 2020 and a gross profit of RMB427.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing a sequential increase of 73.3%.
Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB278.4 million (US$43.2 million), representing an increase of 267.0% from RMB75.9 million in the same period of 2020 and an increase of 6.1% from RMB262.4 million in the second quarter of 2021.
Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB92.8 million (US$14.4 million), representing an increase of 188.8% from RMB32.1 million in the same period of 2020 and an increase of 32.7% from RMB69.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to the increased staff costs in technology-related departments as well as the incremental development costs for new products. Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2021 also included share-based compensation expenses of RMB25.9 million (US$4.0 million).
Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB37.6 million (US$5.8 million), representing an increase of 1,081.9% from RMB3.2 million in the same period of 2020 and an increase of 45.4% from RMB25.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly attributable to the increased staff costs. Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2021 also included share-based compensation expenses of RMB1.2 million (US$0.2 million).
General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB148.1 million (US$23.0 million), representing an increase of 265.0% from RMB40.6 million in the same period of 2020 and a decrease of 11.2% from RMB166.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase over the same period of 2020 was mainly due to the staff cost and professional service fees. The decrease compared to the second quarter of 2021 was mainly driven by the lower share-based compensation expenses recognized during the third quarter of 2021, which was partially offset by the increased staff costs and professional service fees. General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2021 also included share-based compensation expenses of RMB93.2 million (US$14.5 million).
Income from operations in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB463.3 million (US$71.9 million), compared to a loss from operations of RMB92.9 million in the same period of 2020 and income from operations of RMB165.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing a sequential increase of 179.9%.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB467.2 million (US$72.5 million), compared to a net loss of RMB86.4 million in the same period of 2020 and a net income of RMB167.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing a sequential increase of 179.3%.
Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB587.5 million (US$91.2 million), compared to a non-GAAP adjusted net loss of RMB84.8 million in the same period of 2020 and a non-GAAP adjusted net income of RMB320.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing a sequential increase of 83.6%. Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss)/income excludes share-based compensation expenses. For further information, please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release.
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax, was a gain of RMB5.1 million (US$0.8 million), compared with a loss of RMB15.4 million in the same period of 2020 and a loss of RMB10.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, due to the US dollar appreciation against the Renminbi during the third quarter of 2021.
Basic net earnings per American depositary share ("ADS") in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB2.68 (US$0.42). In comparison, basic net loss per ADS in the same period of 2020 was RMB0.55, while basic net earnings per ADS in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB0.99. Each ADS represents 15 of the Company's Class A ordinary shares.
Diluted net earnings per ADS in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB2.64 (US$0.41). In comparison, diluted net loss per ADS in the same period of 2020 was RMB0.55, while diluted net earnings per ADS in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB0.96. Each ADS represents 15 of the Company's Class A ordinary shares.
As of September 30, 2021, the carrying value of cryptocurrencies held by the Company was RMB6.1 million (US$0.9 million).
Contract liabilities as of September 30, 2021, were RMB1,026.7 million (US$159.3 million), increasing from RMB430.4 million as of December 31, 2020, mainly due to the increased down payments for the sales orders of Bitcoin mining machines to be delivered in the coming quarters.
As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of 1,698.5 million (US$263.6 million), up 334.0% compared to RMB391.3 million as of December 31, 2020.
Shares Outstanding
As of September 30, 2021, the Company had a total of 157,945,733 ADSs, each representing 15 Class A ordinary shares.
Recent Developments
The Company's Share Repurchase Update
On September 20, 2021, the Company announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$20 million worth of its outstanding ADSs, each representing 15 Class A ordinary shares, and/or (ii) Class A ordinary shares over the next 12 months starting from September 20, 2021.
As of November 12, 2021, the Company has deployed approximately US$4.6 million to repurchase approximately 0.6 million ADSs under the Company's existing share repurchase program.
Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company expects total revenues to have a sequential increase of 35% to 50%. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.
About Canaan Inc.
Established in 2013, Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production, and software services. The company's vision is "super computing is what we do, social enrichment is why we do it." Canaan has a rich experience in chip design and streamlined production in the ASIC field. In 2013, it released and mass produced its first ASIC Bitcoin mining machine. In 2018, Canaan released the world's first 7nm ASIC chip, providing energy efficient computing equipment to the cryptocurrency mining industry. In the same year, Canaan released the world's first RISC-V architecture commercial edge AI chip, further harnessing the potential of ASIC technology in the field of high-performance computing and artificial intelligence.
CANAAN INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(all amounts in thousands of RMB, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted)
As of December 31,
As of September 30,
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
391,310
1,698,463
263,597
Restricted cash
4,494
127
20
Short-term investments
62,386
-
-
Accounts receivable
7,128
826
128
Inventories
225,522
833,209
129,312
Prepayments and other current assets
316,366
1,309,719
203,264
Total current assets
1,007,206
3,842,344
596,321
Non-current assets:
Property, equipment and software
12,193
31,088
4,825
Cryptocurrencies
-
6,062
941
Right-of-use assets, net
14,422
26,241
4,073
Long-term investments
-
20,000
3,104
Other non-current assets
2,530
2,673
415
Non-current financial investment
25
-
-
Total non-current assets
29,170
86,064
13,358
Total assets
1,036,376
3,928,408
609,679
LIABILITIES, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term debts
34,754
-
-
Accounts payable
37,407
120,448
18,693
Notes payable
13,963
-
-
Contract liabilities
430,388
1,026,734
159,347
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
63,343
286,171
44,413
Lease liabilities, current
12,621
13,521
2,098
Total current liabilities
592,476
1,446,874
224,551
Non-current liabilities:
Lease liabilities, non-current
3,322
12,281
1,906
Other non-current liabilities
8,020
6,440
999
Total non-current liabilities
11,342
18,721
2,905
Total liabilities
603,818
1,465,595
227,456
Shareholders' equity:
Ordinary shares (US$0.00000005 par value;
1
1
-
Subscriptions receivable from shareholders
(1)
(1)
-
Treasury stocks (US$0.00000005 par value; 43,896,090
(23,915)
(65,474)
(10,161)
Additional paid-in capital
1,634,619
3,073,476
476,996
Statutory reserves
97,307
97,307
15,102
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(79,780)
(82,546)
(12,811)
Accumulated deficit
(1,195,673)
(559,950)
(86,903)
Total shareholders' equity
432,558
2,462,813
382,223
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
1,036,376
3,928,408
609,679
CANAAN INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME
(all amounts in thousands of RMB, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
2021*
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues
Products revenue
159,727
1,079,429
1,311,992
203,618
Leases revenue
2,860
1,634
-
-
Service revenue
151
-
-
-
Mining income
-
655
5,624
873
Other revenues
303
43
-
-
Total net revenues
163,041
1,081,761
1,317,616
204,491
Cost of revenues
(180,033)
(653,874)
(575,925)
(89,382)
Gross profit
(16,992)
427,887
741,691
115,109
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses
(32,117)
(69,905)
(92,763)
(14,397)
Sales and marketing expenses
(3,181)
(25,860)
(37,597)
(5,835)
General and administrative expenses
(40,561)
(166,633)
(148,053)
(22,977)
Total operating expenses
(75,859)
(262,398)
(278,413)
(43,209)
(Loss)/income from operations
(92,851)
165,489
463,278
71,900
Interest income
283
1,977
2,917
453
Investment income
1,963
93
-
-
Interest expense
(785)
(15)
-
-
Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net
2,066
(556)
1,248
194
Other income/(expenses), net
2,942
636
(207)
(32)
(Loss)/income before income tax expenses
(86,382)
167,624
467,236
72,515
Income tax expense
(24)
(337)
(4)
(1)
Net (loss)/income
(86,406)
167,287
467,232
72,514
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
(15,402)
(10,241)
5,118
794
Total comprehensive (loss)/income
(101,808)
157,046
472,350
73,308
Weighted average number of shares used in per share
— Basic
2,350,115,118
2,523,225,188
2,615,416,505
2,615,416,505
— Diluted
2,350,115,118
2,621,690,830
2,652,280,752
2,652,280,752
Net (loss)/earning per share (cent per share)
— Basic
(3.68)
6.63
17.86
2.77
— Diluted
(3.68)
6.38
17.62
2.73
Share-based compensation expenses
were included in:
Cost of revenues
-
92
-
-
Research and development expenses
1,025
29,589
25,911
4,021
Sales and marketing expenses
11
1,889
1,248
194
General and administrative expenses
600
121,235
93,157
14,458
*Unaudited consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 are restated hereby, as a result of the reassessment of the classification of the warrants financial instrument.
The table below sets forth a reconciliation of net (loss)/income to non-GAAP adjusted net (loss)/income for the period indicated:
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
2021
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net (loss)/income
(86,406)
167,287
467,232
72,514
Share-based compensation expenses
1,636
152,805
120,316
18,673
Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss)/income
(84,770)
320,092
587,548
91,187
